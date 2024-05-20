Business Analyst
We have a requirement for the position of Business Analyst with one of our clients.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:
• Five or more years of experience as a Business Analyst in larger transformations
• Experience from Core Banking Transformations
• Knowledge in Banking, Factoring and Leasing business
• Proven analytical abilities
• Excellent communication skills, with an ability to translate data into actionable insights
• Jira expertise
• Administrative & People skills.
• Swedish and English speaking and writing.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
