Business Analyst
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2023-12-05
Company Description
Our vision, to create a better everyday life for the many people, influences everything we do. It is a vision that lives in the everyday efforts of all co-workers, all over the world.
Fulfilling the IKEA vision requires a strong, efficient, and sustainable business setup. That is why it is built on a franchise system. The IKEA Franchisor, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., is the worldwide owner of the IKEA Concept and has the responsibility to ensure that the IKEA Concept stays attractive and competitive while enabling growth and a profitable business for IKEA franchisees.
The scope of ROSS is to develop, deliver and manage the digital offer for IKEA retailers, which enables the same customer and co-worker experience in all markets and channels.
ROSS operates as part of Retail Concept Expansion, the organization part of the franchisor of the IKEA Concept that delivers to the IKEA growth ambitions by enabling development of the IKEA business in existing territories and by expanding into new ones.
Job Description
We are looking for a positive team player who is passionate about solving customer problems and creating customer value in an omnichannel retail environment with digital solutions. You have experience in defining and delivering such solutions by working with product discovery and delivery, for example dual track agile.
We believe you have relevant experience from development of customer facing solutions within this function and how they can be enabled by technology. You have extensive working experience with software development in e-commerce, app and/or web domain with good knowledge of business analysis methods and tools. You also have an awareness of business and technology trends that can impact the business environment.
You are comfortable with both strategic and tactical activities and have a proven track record working in an agile set up. And you are motivated by a deep compassion for customers and the problems they face. Learning and delivering value as a team is your passion. You also have good communication and networking skills with the ability to co-operate and anchor with various stakeholders. And you are enthusiastic about enabling 'a better everyday life' through technology and digital innovation.
About the role
As Business Analyst you will identify opportunities to improve the IKEA omni-channel customer experience through the development of profile pages as a starting point. At IKEA, we see the customers journey through their eyes to fully understand their experiences. That's where we can find solutions that improves the customer experience.
You will solve customer problems together with the product team in discovery. With both business and technical understanding, you and the team will define potential product requirements that are viable, feasible, useable, and valuable. During which you will also work with stakeholders to anchor team findings.
When it comes to delivery, you and the product team will work together to deliver the product requirements selected in the discovery process to production. As a business analyst your responsibilities will include measuring both customer usage and business impact of the delivered requirements. You will also report these findings to the same stakeholders as you engage with in discovery as well as support product communication and validation in the delivery context.
As such the role is a part of an agile product team. As a member of the team, you are expected to actively participate in and contribute to the team ways of working.
Additional information
This is a full-time role (40 hours per week) located in Malmö, Sweden. You will report to the Product Manager, Retail Operations Solution & Support, Retail Concept.
December 16th, 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8308030