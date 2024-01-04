Business Analyst 75%
For our client we are looking for a technical Business Analyst.
Our client is an electric performance car brand that works hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. The thrill of driving the car, the digital experience of buying, owning, and controlling a car from our client requires to push the limits of technology and software development. Sustainability has been there from the beginning, and our client has set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030. There is an ocean of opportunities in this for talented IT professionals who want to dive in and make a difference.
The department is a key enabler of the entire business, leveraging best-of-breed technology to create critical digital products across several domains. The team is responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining digital solutions for Intranet, Digital Asset Management system, Social Media application and Digital signage. They work jointly with other departments as well.
About the role
Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst to support the delivery of communication applications:
Sprinklr the Customer Experience Management platform
Bynder the Digital Asset Management platform
Staffbase as a platform for intranet communication on web and mobile devices
Whilst experience with these tools and technologies is useful, much of what dictates success at the company comes down to mindset and approach. Above all, our client values openness to using new technologies, coupled with a strong approach to problem-solving and developing solutions.
What you will do
Support digital communication initiatives development by:
Eliciting, analysing, managing and documenting requirements
Gathering and organizing information on problems, systems, processes, or procedures, including present and future operating procedures
The use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for operational improvements and changes
Producing written documentation to support the work, report on findings and to present to stakeholders in a comprehensible manner
Coordinating with, and managing multiple partners and stakeholders, both internal and external
Support the team in problem-solving, highlighting priorities and managing trade-offs
Conduct product demos, end-user training and facilitate workshops
Manage requirements for all platforms
Uphold and promote the global blueprint for the applications while manage local requirements
Support the creation and analysis of user analytics. Propose changes based on this data
Who you are
For this assignment you should have several years of experience within a similar position needing excellent business analyst skills such as requirement elicitation, requirements management, and a communicative way of working.
General understanding of CMS platform, corporate communication processes and capabilities.
General technical understanding of related IT systems and platforms
Act like a technical interpreter towards the business side
Experience in working with Azure AD and identity management
Proficient in tools to manage backlogs, requirements, and processes such as Jira, Confluence, Miro or similar.
Excellent presentation and documentation skills.
Master verbal and written communication in English on a professional level, and prior work experience in an international context.
Experienced in M365 and Power Automate
Have at least fundamental coding skills
Our client is looking for someone who is structured, driven and have a problem-solving mindset supplemented by a hands-on attitude.
At this company, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since our client is in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
