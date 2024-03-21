Business Analyst (744530)
About this opportunity
We are looking for a Business Analyst to join Group Sales where we are working with building an outstanding sales experience. This is a key role as you will be the glue between business and technology.
What you will do
Play a critical and high-profile role in delivering outstanding employee experience to our sales community.
Work on leading projects by supporting the team to improve existing processes and build new solutions that simplify our ways of working.
Play an integral role in understanding end-user pain points and find innovative opportunities for improvements.
Contribute to defining strategies, roadmap and execution plans to deliver business value that improves our sales process.
Work with a successful team. Within your team you will work with colleagues to support them in adopting, embedding and mastering agile ways of working.
Connect with business stakeholders including supporting the product owner and development team to translate business needs to technical requirements.
Interact and collaborate with change to define impact of business initiatives by supporting the team and facilitating workshops.
Manage adoption of digital tools. As a result, you will not only get to craft but also implement solutions that will contribute toward positive organisational change.
You will bring
A great teammate, always putting the needs of the team first and willing to develop others.
The ability to take initiatives and charge of actions and projects even with limited knowledge or experience in the subject.
Minimum B.Sc, but more advanced degrees (M.Sc. or MBA) are an advantage.
Several years of experience of working as a management consultant, business developer or business analyst. Experience in operational excellence projects, agile ways of working and from working in the technology industry is advantageous.
Certification in Scrum, SAFe or similar is seen as a merit.
Experience from sales processes such as CRM or/and CPQ is an advantage.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
