Business Analyst
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-08-10
Do you have expertise in Business Analysis, and passion for providing solutions to technical needs? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person
About IT
Here our work has a direct impact on patients - transforming our ability to develop life-changing medicines. We empower the business to perform at its peak and lead a new way of working, combining pioneering science with leading digital technology platforms and data. All with a passion to impact lives through data, analytics, AI, machine learning and more. Join us at a crucial stage of our journey in becoming a digital and data-led enterprise.
The Ops IT Hybrid Business Analyst (BA) performs a multi-functional role as both a business analysis as well as a Project Manager. The BA role operates with a high level of interactive communication, demonstrating high levels of inclusion and cultural sensitivity.
The role will partner with Sr. Business Partners/Business Partners, taking ownership to deliver high quality cases, business process designs and ensure that proposed solutions meet established AstraZeneca quality and compliance standards and business solution needs.
The Business Analyst will share standard processes in relevant communities of practice, contributing to internal IT processes and standards for business analysis and design.
Typical Responsibilities
* Together with your team you will translate business ambition and needs into concrete OKRs for digital and analytics use cases.
* Understanding and prioritizing business requirements from multiple customers, applying specialist knowledge where applicable. Proactively seek out opportunities to enhance and improve business services in line with strategic goals.
* Interpreting and simplifying business requirements for easy analysis, solution design and decision making to positively impact/solve Business risks and issues. Effectively communicate impact, cost, and benefits of new and changed demands
* Providing insight & innovation to projects within own specialist area, aligning to AZ IT strategy and working with AZ IT partners
* Working with Site Leadership Teams and other regional/site customers including BPOs to propose and deliver solutions to achieve agreed outcomes, ensuring solutions fulfil the Business' future strategic needs. Shape and define business cases, producing detailed business justification for investment including value and benefits realization.
* Working with colleagues across the IT capability teams (e.g., architects and engineers) to identify the capabilities required to ensure outcomes/requirements and clearly understood and can be delivered. Work with Process/Product owners to identify and devise solutions that optimize business process performance, capability, and competitiveness.
* Facilitating and leading design sessions with the business and implementation team to identify functional and technical requirements
* Collating information from relevant sources for analysis and reporting relevant data trends for informed decision making for positive business impact.
* Communicating with the relevant partners and transfer relevant knowledge to delivery teams, i.e., translation using levels of interactive communication and influencing skills. Contributes to communication plans and change management for project and partners.
You should also be able to demonstrate capability in the following areas:
* Defining project scope and goals for small projects that deliver or support delivery of effective solutions. Setting a budget and schedule.
* Providing hands on leadership, planning, coordination, and delivery of aspects of key projects, including facilitation of meetings, tracking, reporting, and communicating progress, as well as risks and issues as necessary.
* Be capable of planning and leading their own and other team member's activities to meet deliverables and deadlines.
Skill and experience required:
* Previous experience of successfully deploying a variety of business analysis tools/techniques to enable business change
* Demonstrable experience of working with complex integrated systems, using creative and critical thinking to deliver exceptional results
* Strong engagement, communication, and partner management skills, including excellent presentation and influencing skills
* Experience of working in a regulated environment (either Pharmaceutical or Production)
* Experience of virtual collaboration to lead, shape and develop innovative solutions
* Experience of working with and leading third party suppliers/vendors
* PMP or equivalent certification
* Challenge, negotiation, and influence
* Project Management and Stakeholder Management experience e
* Presentation, Communication & Facilitation
* Ability to navigate complex organizations to find the right expertise to support initiatives
* Strong technical / IT background
* Benefits Management and Realisation, Compliance and Planning experience
* Business Process Management and Requirements Management experience
Opening date: 10th August 2023 Closing date: 24th August 2023
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods, and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey. Ersättning
