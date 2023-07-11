Business Analyst
2023-07-11
Do you want to be a part of a growing international company? Then this challenge is for you! As a Business Analyst in FlexLink, you will be a part of the Product Marketing team and will be responsible for creating reports and developing and developing business intelligence to support product and product lifecycle decisions.
Main activities
• You will develop business and data analysis to support product portfolio decisions and monitor the health of the portfolio
• You will work closely with the Product Managers, acting as central support for specific data needs to build business cases and make pricing recommendations/decisions.
• You will partner closely with subject matter experts across the business, especially Finance, Marketing, and Business Intelligence to streamline and standardize reporting across FlexLink.
• You will support the Product Management team with developing/enhancing the roadmap/increment planning
• You will support the Head of Product Management with the implementation of the revised New Product Development (NPD) process.
Key Responsibilities
• Be responsible for reporting relevant to Product Management
• Analyze sales and financial data in databases and across various reporting platforms.
• Gather market insights for markets specific to the FlexLink product portfolio (product areas) to support the development of business cases and pricing decisions
• Collaborate with Finance/Controlling as well as Technical Resources to provide input to the reporting design and implementation of reporting/dashboards
• Align reporting standards for Product Management with other parts of the business
• Support Product Management in reporting status to senior management
• Support the Product Management team with developing/enhancing roadmap/increment planning
• Support Product Management in creating and coordinating prioritization lists for the roadmap and increment planning
• Support Product Management in the implementation of the New Product Development process
This is you
You are a curious and self-driven person who understands the product and development process. You like to plan and work in a structured way and you are good with numbers.
Qualifications
• 2+ years of experience within a Business Analysis, Data Analysis or similar role analyzing financial data and key performance indicators.
• Strong complex data analysis, gap analysis, and validation skills.
• Knowledge in SQL a plus
• Experience in Sales controlling/financial and/or management reporting.
• Business Intelligence, requirements gathering, and documentation experience.
Working at FlexLink
As a part of the dynamic and inspiring work environment at FlexLink, you have every opportunity to grow - in all aspects. You will be a member of a prosperous and innovative company with collaborative teams that will inspire you to ignite your potential and expand your horizons. We apply a hybrid remote working policy, and you will have flexible working hours.
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader in automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimized solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. In 2021, FlexLink had about 1,100 employees and a turnover of 244 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specializing in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
This is a permanent position, full-time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Matilda Nilsson at matilda.nilsson@flexlink.com
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Matilda Nilsson at matilda.nilsson@flexlink.com
