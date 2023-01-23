Business Analyst
Work description and responsibilities:
You will play a key role as Business Analyst for services/products supporting business globally.
As a Business Analyst, BA, you will be focused on interaction with business stakeholders: reviewing and clarifying their needs and requirements about their processes based on business value. This will include performing concept studies, workshop facilitation and problem/opportunity analysis.
You will support your team with functional design, backlog refinement and with functional insight during building and testing. You will be responsible for ensuring that the right information is available to the team in the right level of detail and at the right time.
Experience and skills required:
Minimum a University or IT degree at a Bachelor level or equivalent work experience
Business Analyst role - vast experience
Experience of Agile processes (Scrum & SAFe) (General knowledge)
Strong analytical skills
Structured work planner and work driver
Personal Skills: Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt. A real team player.
Fluent in English in both written and spoken.
