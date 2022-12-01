Business Analyst - Talent Lifecycle Hris/hrit
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Business Analyst Talent Lifecycle HRIS/HRIT.
What we offer:
We have an exciting cross-over opportunity between Human Resources (People Experience) and Digital, where we are looking for a Business Analyst to bridge between our users and the HR Digital Solutions.
You will focus on digital learning experience systems as part of a product team called Talent Lifecycle, which covers Learning & Development, Performance, Compensation & Benefits, Succession and Global Job Framework - all key components in the overall Volvo Cars Talent Journey. We operate in a global community creating innovative, future focused solutions and the Business Analyst is the indispensable link between stakeholders across the organization and the product team.
Our mission is to ignite the passion to grow and learn and bring out the best in all, so that we meet the need of skilled people and deliver on our business goals - today and tomorrow. We are basically here to build future-critical skills at speed and scale using the latest science and technology.
What you'll do:
In this role you will be part of a truly cross-functional agile team where HR (PX) and Digital competencies meet and shape each other. Key tasks include analyzing real-life user challenges in the Learning & Development domain and depicting them as actionable concepts.
This is typically done by facilitating collaboration between stakeholders and team members to create joint understanding and ownership. In doing so the Business Analyst applies a wide range of problem solving and visualization techniques that result in robust digital solutions. The system landscape evolves continuously, and the Business Analyst will have to move with ease between different types of digital learning platforms.
You keep an ear to the ground to pick up on current business needs whilst relating to how data flows through our system landscape and maps to the business processes. Based on these insights you guide the product team in finding the right digital set-up.
The Business Analyst is a key contributor in various agile ceremonies such as the backlog refinement, sprint- and PI-planning's.
This is your profile:
• We believe that you have a degree in a relevant field, such as Human Resources, IT, Business or Education.
• The ability to break down challenges and make them clearly understandable to both business stakeholders and digital teams is what is going to make you successful in this role.
• Furthermore, we see that you have extensive experience from implementing and improving Learning Management Systems and other digital learning solutions on a larger scale in global contexts. In such settings you have translated learning related business needs to end-to-end process and configuration solutions including user journeys/UX.
• You are also able to apply business analysis in an agile context and write epics, features, and stories in an effective format.
• Finally, you have a proven track record of taking the lead in driving features all the way from analysis to solutions that really work in the business.
On a personal level:
You have an analytical mind-set and ability to conceptualize and visualize gathered information in a structured and educational way using established techniques.
You are a true collaborator with a growth mind-set, and you enjoy bringing people from different areas of expertise together to solve real problems. You see the importance of building relations and creating trust with everyone you meet, which helps you drive transparency, alignment, and effective ways of working. And you're also out to have a great deal of fun at work!
This is a full-time consultancy position in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
7221543