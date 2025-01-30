Business Analyst - Supply Chain Development
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organization, embedding process, development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
The SCD function includes four development areas: Procurement, Planning, Logistics & Fulfilment, and Intralogistics. Additionally, SCD has three assignments to lead and keep together the overarching development in the field of Digital technology, Development & Innovation Networks around Logistics & Fulfilment, and Business Process Management "End to end goods flow". Three support functions will be key to support the whole organization: People & Culture, Communication and Business Navigation. Our mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together, and optimize the development and innovation agenda.
Supply Chain Development area Procurement
In SCD Procurement we develop and embed processes and solutions to support throughout the whole life cycle partnership with a supplier, from potential cooperation to the end of joint business. This comprises all major activities such as sourcing, price management, durability, quality, and sustainability. Our support within Procurement Capability covering processes, digital tools and adaptation to legal compliance as well as our own rules and regulations, is directed to all IKEA supply units.
Job Description
As Business Analyst within Supply Chain Development, you will be responsible for clarifying business needs, requirements management and solution evaluation and will support high level solution design, validation, and configuration management. You will also support deployment and running operations.
Your responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:
• Identifying potential improvements: to elicit, analyze, challenge and document all business needs
• Assuring quality and traceability of stakeholder needs and business requirements
• Supporting business architect in creation of business blueprint and managing dependencies relating to processes, information and solutions
• Setting up a business analysis approach with the project management team and solution owner
• Evaluating business and IT dependencies on process and solution improvements
Qualifications
We are looking for a person with excellent analytical skills and good knowledge of the business context. Also, you have very good listening and communication skills, and you can describe complex information in a structured way. You see the big picture and can work with it and in small details. We believe you and enjoy the opportunity to work with various product and projects over time and are curious and motivated to learn and develop yourself.
More specifically, we wish that you have:
• Knowledge and experience in or good understanding of business analysis and modelling, requirements management process.
• An ability to elicit, find patterns, and see new opportunities and possibilities in an analytical and very structured manner
• Ability to lead with a business mind-set, challenge stakeholders and determine what is relevant
• A quality focus to all solution management activities
• An ability to address process/technology challenges creatively and pragmatically
• Basic knowledge of different delivery methods and software lifecycle management
• Understanding of test methods and tools with focus on acceptance testing.
Additional information
Please note, for this position it is possible to be located in Älmhult, Sweden.
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English.
Please note that we handle applications and we will interview on a continuous basis, so if you are interested apply as soon as possible and the latest 13 February, 2025.
If you have questions about the position please contact recruiting Sanna Norlander sanna.norlander1@inter.ikea.com
