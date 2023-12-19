Business Analyst - Digital Core till Volvo
Volvo cars is looking for a business analyst with focus on the Product Costing area where the calculation, tracking and forecasting of all costs incurred when creating a product or a service. They are modernizing the solutions in this area and are ready for the next step in this journey.
Knowledge in business area Product Costing or related business domains is needed, e g consolidation, group reporting, and legal accounting. Since data is the main asset for reporting, simulations and automation, experience in the Data & analytics area is of high value.
Responsibility
Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives and challenges. Facilitate workshops, meetings and other ways of communication.
Document and analyze business requirements, processes and workflows
Translate business requirements into clear and concise functional specifications for the development team
Collaborate with the development team to design solutions that meet business needs
Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Create detailed documentation including business requirements, process flows, use cases and user stories
Collaborate with product manager/engineering manager to define scope, objectives and deliverables
Ensure that delivered solutions meet the specified requirements and are of high quality
Qualification
Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques, process modeling and documentation
Broad knowledge in product costing and product financial domain
Knowledge in data management and data analytics
High communication skills
Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Strong analytical, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills
Ability to understand systems and functions and the impact of the requirements
Structured and well-organized mindset
