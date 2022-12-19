Business Analyst - Attribute Based Access Control
2022-12-19
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 14089
We are looking for a Business Analyst/Specialist within Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC). Understanding the appropriate level of accesses and defining business rules is a highly important area. You will be driving epics as well as stories through an agile delivery train. This is an opportunity for you to be part of an international team of dedicated people, eager to support our mission to Protect the Bank: De-risked, Compliant, Secure & Protected.
About this opportunity
At Identity and Access Management (IAM) we provide centralised and standardised Identity and Access Management services and act as single point of contact for all units within Nordea acquiring these services. IAM belongs to the Cyber Security area within Nordea.
In the Identity Access Management (IAM) Solution Design team we add value by creating roadmaps and eliciting and reviewing requirements. As a Business Analyst you will play a valuable role taking responsibility for the ABAC requirements all the way from discovery and making sure they are implemented in the correct way. You will also be involved in our Zero Trust Project.
You will be part of a team consisting of Product Owners, Scrum Masters and Subject Matter Experts.
What you will be doing:
* Set clear directions, take ownership and drive refinement and business requirements of new features and make sure that they will result in an easy to maintain solution. Also making sure that the subject is transparent and understood by all engaged entities
* Work across the entire value chain to make sure that customer needs and regulations are understood and implemented. Securing requirements traceability during end-to-end development
* Proactively work with product owners and architects creating and managing product roadmaps
* Being responsible for requirements documentation
* Supporting the testing procedures
The role is based in modern premises located centrally in Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo or in the TriCity Area in Poland.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have experience working with ABAC/policy based accesses and in the Identity Access Management field
* Experience regarding Zero trust is nice to have
* Have experience in producing product artifacts, including use cases, product requirements, high level frame works etc
* Have a proactive, innovative and can-do oriented mind-set with the ability to convert new ideas into concrete actions to be developed
* Great communication and networking are strong skills of yours, and you are good in driving collaboration across the value chain
* Strong driving force, and having good technical skills
* Are an analytical and structured person with the ability to deliver results with high quality
Your experience and background:
* Experience in a Business Analyst or a stakeholder management role
* Documented ability to work and lead cross-border with different cultures
* Previous experience working with Agile methodology and SAFe is a must
* Fluency in both written and spoken English is a must
* Your educational background is master's or bachelor's degree, or equivalent
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/01/2023.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
