Business Analyst - AML
2025-12-19
Business Analyst with AML experienceOne of Professional Galaxy client is running a Transformation Program within the B2B (Leasing & Factoring) area. The program is organized through a matrix organization with cross-functional workstreams that will support the Program Initiatives with transformation skills and knowledge as well as ensuring a streamlined delivery process and a streamlined common platform throughout the program.The program is working in a hybrid development model which is based on some agile principles and methods together with the program planning, governance and structure.Within the Requirements & Design work stream we are seeking to strengthen the requirements capabilities within the program.We're currently searching for experienced business analysts to help guide client organisation to transform into the future of new ways of working, new business processes and a modern digital landscape. From researching business processes and systems solutions to evaluating their impacts, the ideal candidate will be a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst. This person should also be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions in an ever-changing digital landscape.Objectives of this role* Drive requirements work across business processes, units, domains and vendors with focus on Asset Finance (Leasing) and AML* Serve as thought leader analyzing business and system processes, capabilities and needs* Create and manage business process documentation and features* Manage and administrate features in Jira with attention to transparent communication at all levels* Support and coach business users in defining business needs* Facilitate a transformation into a modern and digitalized way of doing businessResponsibilities* Drive the Features and identified gaps through phases as Internal alignment, feature refinement & Solution design. To secure that organisations's desired Business process are met. * Help business to describe business needs in a common and structured way to external supplier.* Document and define business processes, following BPM standards.* Partner with stakeholders across business units (ex: sales, finance, security, compliance) and vendors to develop analyses and documentation, communicating effectively and efficiently with management, development, configuration and test teams* Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on regular basis, and maintain business processes, including keeping Jira updated for transparent communication to all parties* Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation* Continuously evaluate current way of working and based on previous experience support and suggest in improvements * Support Business users in way of workingRequired skills and qualifications* Five or more years of experience as a Business Analyst in larger transformations* Experience from Core Banking Transformations* Knowledge in Banking, Leasing business* Working with CRM implementations * Working in domains as Credit, payments, collections, finance in the bank domain* Proven analytical abilities* Excellent communication skills, with an ability to translate data into actionable insights* Jira expertise* Administrative* People skills* Swedish and English speaking and writing
Stat date: ASAP
Remote: No
Period: 1 year
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län, \Stockholm (STOCKHOLM)
Deadline: 2026-01-11
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047
