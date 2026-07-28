Burger King Hudiksvall
Rex International AB / Byggjobb / Hudiksvall Visa alla byggjobb i Hudiksvall
2026-07-28
, Nordanstig
, Söderhamn
, Ljusdal
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rex International AB i Hudiksvall
, Örnsköldsvik
, Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team at Burger King Hudiksvall!
Are you a motivated leader who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment? Do you have a passion for customer service and inspiring others? We are looking for an enthusiastic Arbetsledare (Shift Leader) to join our team at Burger King in Hudiksvall.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and motivate the team during daily operations.
Ensure excellent customer service and a great guest experience.
Plan and coordinate work during shifts.
Support recruitment, onboarding, and training of new employees.
Maintain high standards of food quality, hygiene, cleanliness, and safety.
Assist the Restaurant Manager in achieving operational and sales goals.
Handle cash management and daily opening/closing routines.
We Are Looking For Someone Who
Has previous experience in the restaurant, retail, or service industry.
Has leadership or supervisory experience (preferred).
Is positive, responsible, and solution-oriented.
Has excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Can work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.
Speaks Swedish and/or English.
We Offer
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
Leadership training and career development opportunities.
Competitive salary and employee benefits.
The opportunity to grow within one of the world's leading quick-service restaurant brands.
Application
Submit your CV and a short cover letter explaining why you are the right person for this role. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to welcoming you to the Burger King Hudiksvall team!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: dl6017@kingfood.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rex International AB
(org.nr 559374-0219) Arbetsplats
Burger King Hudiksvall Kontakt
Sanna Delin dl6017@kingfood.se 0731212804 Jobbnummer
10013888