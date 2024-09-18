Built-In Specialist - Home Appliances
2024-09-18
Job Description
Our Built-in Home appliances (HA) Product Specialist will be a key role in establishing LG's Built-in business in the Nordics, laying the foundation for the future success of LG's Built-in products in the region.
This role will be responsible for all results of the LG Nordic's Built-in department, market strategy and market development. The Built-in HA Product Specialist will be in charge of building our go-to-market strategy, establish long-term partnerships, manage sales operations and execute on organization targets.
Key Responsibilities
- Prepare RFQ (Request For Quotations) and submittals aligned with Product Road Map
- Assist customers (including builders, designers, and homeowners) in selecting and purchasing a Built-in appliance products.
- Collaborate with other branch personnel to ensure excellent customer service from order placement to delivery, installation guide.
Qualifications
- Relevant education (such as an Associate or High School Degree in Business/Management, Education, or Technical fields).
- Desired skills: familiarity with complex built-in appliances, field management systems, and online ordering.
- Experience in electrical wiring (preferred) and compliance with safety standards.
Personal Attributes, Behaviours and Competencies
Strategic thinking and decision making
• Passionate self-driven entrepreneur who can develop long-term strategies as well as identify and execute on business opportunities aligned with the big picture.
• Disciplined goal setter.
Analytical
• Data-driven mind-set, able to execute and back up decisions made on data.
Communication
• Excellent communication skills; listening, explaining, interpreting, analysing, arbitrating, negotiating, deciding.
• Actively coordinate with cross-functional teams, virtual teams and HQ stakeholders in Europe and Korea.
• Fluent in English is required, additional Nordic language is beneficial
Team
• A strong team player who is able to motivate, persuade and influence others
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within structured/tight deadlines
• Able to show high ownership and professionalism
Computer skills
• Advanced user of both PowerPoint and Excel
About LG:
About LG:

LG's vision is to supply top-of-the-range innovative digital products and services and ensure customer satisfaction LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo represent exactly what LG stands for LG has 5 core business domains: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliances, Air Solutions and Business Solutions
