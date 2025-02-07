Build Your Communication Skills While Changing Lives
Do you want to use your talent for communication to make a real difference in the world? Join Rescue's Face2Face team and combine your passion for people with the opportunity to support life-changing humanitarian work.
We are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our outdoor Face2Face fundraising team in Stockholm. Whether you're starting your career or seeking a meaningful role, this is your chance to develop valuable skills in sales and communication while contributing to a global cause.
What We Offer:
A vibrant and purpose-driven work environment where every day brings new experiences.
Tailored training programs to help you grow your communication and persuasion skills.
Daily coaching and feedback from experienced leaders committed to your success.
The chance to represent Rescue and inspire people to support our vital humanitarian efforts.
Who You Are:
We're looking for people who are:
Passionate: Driven to create positive change for people in need.
Communicative: Enjoy speaking with people and sharing impactful stories.
Goal-Oriented: Motivated to reach individual and team targets.
Adaptable: Thrive in outdoor settings and social environments.
Fluent in English or Swedish: Confident in delivering messages clearly and engagingly.
Why Join Face2Face at Rescue?
Face2Face at Rescue is part of the International Rescue Committee, a global organization dedicated to saving lives and fostering sustainable change in communities affected by crises. By joining our team, you'll contribute directly to this mission while developing skills that will benefit you for life.
This role offers more than a job-it's a chance to make an impact every day while growing personally and professionally in a supportive team.
Job Details:
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Start Date: As soon as possible
Apply Now!
Don't miss your chance to turn your passion into action. Submit your application today-selections are made on an ongoing basis. Let's work together to make the world a better place!
Visit www.rescue.org/se
