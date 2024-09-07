Budbilsförare
2024-09-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are looking for courier drivers in Stockholm who give that little extra, who know everything about customer service and who always deliver with a smile.
In the service, you will pack your car and then drive out with packages to various destinations.
You will work with distribution runs in Brunna in the Stockholm area. You work both with loading and unloading of sensitive goods. You drive the goods independently to different areas at each stop.
You will receive an introduction to how the routes are structured and how goods should be handled.
Your profile:
You must be outgoing, serious and efficient.
The role makes great demands on independence and freedom under responsibility. We therefore place extra value on your ability to handle unforeseen events and ensure that our customers receive their goods on time.
It is important that you are flexible, structured and stress-resistant because you will be working against deadlines and under time pressure.
Working with us means great responsibility and requires personal commitment.
• Taking responsibility and faithfulness to duty is important as you work alone in this assignment.
• You are a team player who helps and is flexible to the customer's wishes.
• B-Driver's license is a requirement The duties will mainly consist of transport:
• Complete self-check, driving record and quality prevention work
• Lifting may occur
• Flexibility for changes
Salary:
Fixed hourly or monthly salary according to collective agreement. Salary is applied, for both regular and hourly employees. Vacation pay is paid according to collective agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25
