Bubble Tea Crafters
18ctea Stockholm AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-18
Join Our Team: Bubble Crafters Wanted!
Are you a creative soul with a passion for bubbles? Do you dream of crafting whimsical, enchanting bubble displays that captivate hearts and minds? If so, we want YOU to join our team at Bubble Crafters!
We're seeking talented individuals with a flair for creativity and a knack for bubble crafting. Whether you're a seasoned bubble artist or just starting your journey, if you have a passion for bubbles and a willingness to learn, we want to hear from you! Ideal candidates are detail-oriented, imaginative, and thrive in collaborative environments.
If you're ready to unleash your imagination and be part of a team that's redefining the art of bubble crafting, we want to hear from you! Send your resume, along with a portfolio showcasing your bubble creations, to [contact email]. Let's create magic together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18
E-post: 18ctea.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 18ctea Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559447-2275) Kontakt
Terence Chu 18ctea.stockholm@gmail.com Jobbnummer
8623226