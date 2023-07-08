Btwentyfour - Head of Advisory
Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
The Btwentyfour infrastructure is built on Open Commerce principles to seamlessly streamline and automate your entire retail supply chain - from Factory to Consumer.
Our Operative System has been formed by one of the world's fastest-changing industries. The retail industry is in an ever-evolving state and we've excelled at adhering to the demands of the market and requirements of our business network.
Since our inception, buyers and sellers have gone from local and individual interchange of data with business partners, to a situation where they can build an individual but generic retail ecosystem.
Simultaneously, our customers can now drive data fulfillment to all types of business partners, enabling interactions with consumers worldwide.
At Btwentyfour we are, right now, rewriting the circumstances for optimizing retail supply chain processes. Are you ready to take on an exciting challenge in global sales and set our undoubtable potential free?
The assignment
As Head of Advisory, your overall mission is to move Btwentyfour's business objectives from a technological position to a broader commercialization. With your retail industry experience/network, strong leadership and understanding of our customers circumstances and needs, you will provide knowledge, guidance and courage to your advisory team and set a new standard for our customer success objectives. Your team will indirectly, drive sales by leading and guiding new and existing customers who are among the largest market leading companies/brands in the Retail industry of fashion, footwear, sports, outdoor and beauty. As a member of the management team, you are expected to actively contribute to the success of the entire company.
Some of your key responsibilities
• Develop and execute strategic go-to-market activities, reveal the untapped market potential that most commonly lays within every retail organization and achieve company objectives and revenue targets.
• Lead and motivate a team of advisory representatives, providing guidance, training, and performance evaluations.
• Set individual and team targets, monitor progress, and provide regular reports to the management team.
• Use and broaden your current network to open up market opportunities on highest decision level.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and market conditions to contribute to the development of our products and services.
• Foster a positive, brave and inclusive culture, promoting teamwork and continuous improvement.
Your background and personal characteristics
• At least 5 years of Sales/Brand/Product Manager experience within any of the categories; fashion, footwear, sports, outdoor and beauty at European level or the like.
• Solid understanding of the retail market and It's challenges.
• Documented experience in scaling up sales and sales organizations.
• Proven leadership abilities coaching ambitious sales teams.
• Excellent English. Additional language is a merit.
• Brave and results-oriented leader with a sky is the limit-attitude.
• Strong team builder with ability to create trust and commitment.
• Excellent networking and communication skills.
• Curious, energetic, inspiring with good capability to work with a breadth of stakeholders
• Thrive in an entrepreneurial and fast-paced business environment
About us
Working with global business partners gives us the opportunity to make a big impact while remaining a tight-knit team. Btwentyfour was born a family business and no matter how many retail giants we work with, the warm, welcoming, and familiar feeling permeates throughout our company. Our team is highly skilled, driven by innovation and inspired by change. We are here to make a difference, to grow and have fun while we're at it. We offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace, wellness allowance. It might be a small matter but on Fridays we meet up and eat breakfast together at the offices because we like to socialize.
Contact and Application. Infinity is successful in recruiting excellence to culturally strong
companies and our obvious partner in this recruitment. For more information, please contact Emil Nilsson, Infinity, ph. +46 705591192 or Mårten Näsvall, Infinity on e-mail: marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
.
First interviews will be held starting in early September. Candidate Assessments will be used during the recruitment process.
Please apply right now using the form below! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB
(org.nr 556783-3156) Jobbnummer
7951344