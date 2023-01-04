Bright-minded English speaking reporter / web editor
Techarenan Group AB / Journalistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla journalistjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techarenan Group AB i Stockholm
Techarenan is a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, experts, investors, decision makers and politicians. The platform comprises of several yearly tech events, a Nordic entrepreneurship competition and a news site.
Techarenan is looking for an ambitious reporter for Techarenan.News to cover the Swedish tech scene, build relationships with our audience, break news, utilize social media and experiment with form and substance to drive engagement. You shall be specially interested in the startup community, new technologies and business.
Before, during and after our yearly tech events which are held in the period of February to July you will also be involved in the event execution team which includes content creation for the event web, contact with our partners, gathering of information and materials, writing articles and features on the event topics etc.
You will report to our Editor in Chief and work closely with the whole experienced and collaborative Techarenan team at our office in Stockholm.
Because tech touches on so many industries we're encouraging reporters from all backgrounds to apply.
Most important of all: we want you to be self-motivated and to be ready to take on a great deal of responsibility.
In your role you will
Produce high-quality daily news stories and features.
Develop sources to break news stories with original angles and interviews with key players.
Monitoring external sources such as wires services, news organizations and social media for latest developments and other relevant material, including audio and video.
Utilize social media/digital platforms to drive engagement.
Prepare and send weekly newsletters.
Be part of the Event-execution team during our big events.
What we're looking for
You are a skilled writer who can produce quality articles on deadline.
You have an interest in framing content in an engaging way for a digital audience.
Ability to generate original ideas for creative and engaging tech-focused content.
Substantial experience of using social internet tools and technologies.
You are a people's person who always want to find the best solutions for our stakeholders and partners, and you know how to close deals.
Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment.
Requirements
Degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field, preferred.
Minimum 2 years professional experience writing for a print or digital news organization.
You are full of energy and appreciate a fun team and driven colleagues. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
E-post: omid@techarenan.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techarenan Group AB
(org.nr 556967-7981)
Regeringsgatan 111 (visa karta
)
111 39 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Omid Ekhlasi omid@techarenan.com Jobbnummer
7313641