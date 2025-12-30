Breakfast & Lunch Service Associate - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now seeking a service-oriented Breakfast Service Associate to join our Food & Beverage team and contribute to delivering exceptional dining experiences for our guests. This position also includes responsibilities in room service and lunch service.
For this role, we are looking for someone who is reliable, guest-focused, and thrives in a fast-paced restaurant environment. You take pride in creating a welcoming atmosphere, enjoy working both independently and with a team, and are motivated by providing attentive, high-quality service that exceeds guest expectations.
As a Breakfast Service Associate, you will ensure that our guests begin their day with an outstanding breakfast experience. You will contribute to maintaining our dining areas, delivering personalized service, and upholding the hotel's standards of quality and hospitality.
Main responsibilities:
* Welcome guests warmly and ensure they feel comfortable and informed about the breakfast buffet offerings.
* Maintain the breakfast buffet throughout the service period, ensuring all items are consistently replenished, fresh, and attractively presented.
* Monitor buffet stations for cleanliness, food levels, and presentation, addressing any issues immediately.
* Prepare the restaurant for breakfast service, including setting up the buffet area, arranging tables, and organizing service stations.
* Clear and reset tables efficiently to ensure smooth guest flow.
* Assist guests with special dietary needs, questions about ingredients, and recommendations from the buffet selection.
* Brew and serve coffee, tea, and other beverages as needed.
* Work closely with the kitchen to communicate replenishment needs and ensure timely refills of food items.
* Maintain hygiene, safety, and food-handling standards at all times.
* Support the transition from breakfast to lunch setup when required.
Qualifications:
* Able to fluently communicate verbally in English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
* Previous experience in hospitality or a hotel is an advantage but not required.
* Positive attitude and genuine passion for providing excellent guest service.
* Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
* Strong teamwork and communication skills.
* Comfortable with physical work, including lifting and moving items.
In addition:
You are a reliable and service-oriented team player who enjoys working in a fast-paced, event-focused environment.
What We Offer:
* Full time and part time positions following a 6-month probation period and in accordance with the HRF collective agreement.
* Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
* Great opportunities for career growth.
* A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Does this position sound interesting and like a good fit for you?
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
9666332