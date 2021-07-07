Breakfast Chef Clarion Hotel Arlanda Airport - Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB - Kockjobb i Sigtuna

Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Kockjobb / Sigtuna2021-07-07Det finns en anledning till att det är just du som önskar att jobba i Nordic Choice Hotels. Du ser möjligheter på våra 100 destinationer. Du tror du kommer passa in i vår mångfald bland 13.000 anställda. Du är exalterad över våra fantastiska hotellkedjor och du har energi, mod och begeistring så det räcker och blir över. Vill du veta mer om oss? Vi ser fram emot din ansökan!Would you like to work in the most creative and ever expanding hotel chain in Northern Europe? Are you someone who enjoys a challenge and strive for uniqueness? Nordic Choice Hotels have been pushing innovation in the hotel industry for years. We believe that great talent can come from anywhere. We are never average - are you?The Clarion Hotel Arlanda Airport is a vibrant hotel within the airport, ideal for meetings, seminars and special occasions. The hotel offers 430 hotel rooms, 44 meeting rooms, 2 restaurants, an outdoor pool and stunning views.What's the Breakfast Chef doing?Normal chef duties such as cooking, baking, chopping and slicingtaking care of our fantastic Breakfast buffetWorking Hours will be from 4am ( our guests travel early )Will have to work weekends and shiftsIs a happy Morning PersonThe Talent:You must be energetic, have courage and be enthusiastic.You are flexible, do not easily stress, professional and personal attitude towards colleagues and guestsWell documented previous cooking experienceThe kitchen is one entity therefore you need to be a good team playerDo you see a reflection of yourself in the bullet points? Then send us your application now!!!!What are you waiting for?!Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-07-07Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB5852930