Branding Coordinator
2023-04-11
The role
We're looking for an energetic branding coordinator to join our marketing team. Your top priority? Driving GpsGate's mission and vision forward with engaging branding activities that happen on- and offline. Equal parts internal and external branding, you thrive on connecting the dots to clarify company culture for employees and partners. You have a strong digital background and experience in all aspects of brand building - from marketing campaigns to in-person events. Have some pep in your step to help us shape this new role at GpsGate? Read on!
At GpsGate, you'll join a growing team that's full of energy. We emphasize knowledge-sharing and teamwork, so you get to work closely with your talented colleagues. You'll get to solve difficult and novel challenges every day and your ideas count. We believe in succeeding as a team and learning from our mistakes as a team - but of course, we love to celebrate our successes.
What you'll do
In this position, you'll work across a wide range of marketing projects putting our brand and messaging front and center. This includes (but is not limited to):
• Working with the marketing manager to codify GpsGate brand guidelines for external and internal use in both written and visual assets
• Planning and producing marketing content: from penning thought leadership blogs to crafting company culture social media posts
• Working with HR to strengthen employer branding & recruiting efforts and find creative ways to connect with the best talent via hiring events and jobs fairs
• Powering sales enablement by supporting events, webinars, and providing cohesive sales collateral
• Keeping a pulse on the latest industry trends
• Playing a big role in planning both in-office and external events with key partners and stakeholders
• Driving our customer review process to build on GpsGate's raving fan base
• Setting objectives and KPIs, owning execution, and follow-up on marketing and branding activities
Who you are
You have a mix of creative and strategic energy with strong communication skills. You are someone who thrives on variety and is proud of the work you create. At the same time, you have a collaborative spirit and enjoy celebrating your team successes as much as the individual ones. With the fast pace that comes with a small company, you're excited to take chances and experiment to solve problems.
To be successful in this role, you:
• Have stellar project management skills and can stick to deadlines
• Are a digital native with strong knowledge in brand building
• Have an eye for design and storytelling that translates into deliverables to excite our audience
• Understand customer journeys and the customer lifecycle
• Are data-driven and love solving problems and improving existing programs
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree (or equivalent experience) in marketing or business administration
• Native or near-native English
• 2-4 years of marketing experience (experience in B2B and SaaS are a huge plus!)
Bonus
• Experience working with email marketing and automation tools
• Skills in CMS and graphic design
Why GpsGate
At GpsGate, you have real impact. Our software helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day business by managing deliveries, cutting fuel emissions, ensuring the safety of their staff, and much more.
• Have the freedom to try out new things, find smarter ways to work with your team, and identify innovative solutions.
• Join a diverse team with colleagues from all over the world.
And of course, we also have great benefits:
• Competitive salary
• 30 days paid vacation
• Annual company conference and local office outings
•
Friskvårdsbidrag/ health & fitness allowance
• Private health insurance
• ITP (pension retirement savings)
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, please submit your CV and cover letter in English. We look forward to hearing from you!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556603-8765), https://www.gpsgate.com
GpsGate Jobbnummer
7643378