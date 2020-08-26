Brand Promoters - Demo - Workshop International Sweden AB - Säljarjobb i Ystad
Brand Promoters - Demo
Workshop International Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Ystad
2020-08-26
Workshop - the retail agency is the largest and leading retail agency in the Nordics. We help some of the world's largest brands to provide their consumers with a world class shopping experience. We do this via our offering, " A unique combination of strategic, creative, and tactical services". We run our business across the entire of Northern Europe with offices across the Nordics and Benelux. Workshop has a turnover of ca 250MSEK and have several years been awarded as a Gassell company. With 250 employees throughout our countries our strong culture of having a passion for retail, diversity, and comradery is going viral!
Workshop is now looking for new talented people to our Retail Ready Pool. Are you outgoing, service minded and have a passion for retail? Then you might be the one for us.
When being part of our Retail Ready Pool you get to participate in our retail events and represent some of the world's leading brands such as Samsung, Canon, Sonos, Nike, Polestar and Lego. The work involves promoting and demonstrating our clients products at events. You will act as an ambassador for the client you are representing and inspire and engage during our events. As a brand ambassador every day is different and you get the chance to work in a fun, fast paced environment. We offer you education in our clients products and presentation skills.
As a person you are you are outgoing, energetic and love to meet new people. You have excellent communication skills and you do always perform at your best.
We are looking for people that are:
Positive and social
Flexible and open minded
Independent, reliable and structured
Have experience from sales
Passionate about retail
Good at building and establishing relationships.
Fluent in Swedish and have excellent verbal communication skills
Driver's license is a valuable qualification but not a requirement.
We offer you a fun, brisk-paced job at an innovative and expanding company!
Start: As soon as possible
Type of employment: Temporary zero hour contract
Work place: Ystad
We look forward to receiving your application! Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore please apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add. Last application day is 2020-09-12.
Learn more about our company at work-shop.com and follow us on social media! Facebook and LinkedIn: WorkShop The Retail Agency. Instagram: @workshopretail
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Enligt avtal
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Workshop International Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5333959
