Brand Manager At Coca-Cola
Eterni Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eterni Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
BRAND MANAGER WITH A STRONG OVERALL BUSINESS ACUMEN FOR AN ASSIGNMENT AT COCA-COLA
Do you want to work at a company with iconic and innovative brands, with a portfolio of over 250 products including some of the most popular brands in the world, and that is constantly expanding?
You will then be part of a dynamic, learning organization that empowers curious individuals to fully leverage its global network to deliver outstanding results. Apply for the Brand Manager position today!
RESPONSIBILITIES
In the role of Brand Manager, you will lead the work with Coca-Cola brands and projects in Sweden. This includes analyzing brand performance, budget management, project planning & execution, approval of media plans, coordination of activities & campaigns, PR, experiential marketing, and events, in collaboration with the company's European marketing team and their local bottler in daily operations.
Be creative in marketing ideas and concepts that can be executed end to end with support from multiple agencies- from media to shopfloor that drive sales volume
Closely collaborate with local bottling partner counterparts to be the ambassador and connect your marketing plans to the shopfloor via their customer and sales teams.
Manage everyday tasks aligned with brand priorities , budget management, prepare and compile reports for follow-up, development, and results
Be responsible for supporting the development of new digital tools and platforms used within marketing
PERSONAL QUALITIES AND QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for someone with fair knowledge and strong interest in marketing. You have previous experience in a similar role and experience with brand campaigns, even better if you have past sales experience especially in food retail. Working in bif multinational companies is a plus.We are seeking a driven individual with strong commitment and motivation. You are curious, open-minded, and have a learning mindset, with a willingness to dive into details. You are ready to be challenged, can thrive under pressure and can stay agile and flex depending on business needs.
We are looking for someone who has:
At least a bachelor's degree in marketing; a master's degree is considered an advantage
Strong competence and interest in marketing, sales, and commercial work, with the ability to use marketing as a tool to drive business and sales while strengthening brand value
Ability to analyze data, draw conclusions, and take action to drive key business metrics
Excellent communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written, in Swedish and English
Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders
Strong project management skills, with the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and deliver high quality on time
Ability to manage change quickly and solve problems when challenges arise
Experience working under pressure towards set goals
Understanding of digital tools and marketing strategies
OTHER INFORMATION
The position as Brand Manager is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by us at Eterni Sweden AB for an assignment with Coca-Cola.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Jenny Ryhd by phone at +46 73 861 72 11 or by email at jenny.ryhd@eterni.se
.
We work with ongoing selection, so do not wait to submit your application via the advertisement. Applications submitted by email will not be considered due to GDPR. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eterni Sweden AB
(org.nr 556863-7283), https://www.eterni.se/
111 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Coca-Cola Aktiebolag Kontakt
Jenny Ryhd jenny.ryhd@eterni.se Jobbnummer
9849443