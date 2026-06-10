Brand Identity Manager
Incluso AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Brand Identity Manager for an automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is July 1st, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Oversee the verbal and visual consistency of the brands identity. Develop, manage and maintain the Brand Portal as the single source of truth of the brands identity. Ensure the Brand Portal and the application of the brand is being used correctly, consistently and efficiently. Facilitate and maintain the development of Brand Guidelines. Manage external brand-related suppliers.
Assignment Description
Working with the Head of Brand and Creative to develop, implement, and maintain comprehensive brand identity management that encompass visual elements, messaging, tone of voice, and brand values for internal and external use.
Owns the brand portal as a single source of truth on brand identity for internal and external stakeholders.
Ensure consistency and adherence to brand guidelines across all brand touchpoints both internal and external.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (marketing, design, communications, product development) to ensure alignment with brand guidelines in all creative and communication outputs.
Provide guidance and support to internal and external stakeholders on brand identity standards and best practices.
Support the creation and production of brand assets, including logos, typography, color palettes, photography, illustrations, and other visual elements.
Conduct regular audits to assess brand compliance and identify areas for improvement or refinement.
Stay updated on industry trends, competitive landscape, and best practices in brand identity and design.
Lead and manage brand identity projects from conception to execution, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget.
Collaborate with internal and external partners as needed to support brand identity initiatives.
Requirements
Education: College degree with a focus on marketing, preferred
Experience: Several years of marketing experience preferably in strong, creative environments. Project Management.
Knowledge: Fluent in English and Swedish
Brand, sustainability, and new-age mobility.
Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and knowledge of typography, color theory, and layout principles
No personnel responsibility
Software and IT
Experience working with brand portal and DAM platforms, with direct experience in Frontify or equivalent.
Proficiency in design software for reviewing, producing, and briefing brand assets.
Working knowledge of project management and collaboration tools.
Ability to manage and structure digital asset libraries for internal and external stakeholder use.
Personal attributes
Structured and methodical — able to build and maintain systems that others can follow.
Clear communicator with the ability to guide and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Detail-oriented with a strong eye for visual and verbal consistency.
Collaborative by nature — comfortable working across functions and with external partners.
Self-driven with ability to take ownership and manage workload independently.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is July 1st, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7887025-2046572". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9957890