Brand Country Lead, Nordics
2023-06-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Would you like to be part of a purpose driven company, aiming for fossil freedom, with great opportunities to grow and develop within the discipline of strategic brand communication? We are looking for a Brand Country Lead Nordics to join us in being part of a truly international team continuously developing our brand to be fit for the future.
About the position
You will be part of the Group Brand team. Our department consists of three units; Brand Communications, Brand Insight and Brand Media, and you will belong to Brand Communications. Our international team is built on a wide variety of skills ranging from strategic brand managers to experts in channel management. The main long- and short term objective as a team is to build the equity of the Vattenfall Group's brand portfolio in line with the Corporate brand strategy and purpose so that brands add value to the overall commercial results of Vattenfall. As a team we focus on key activities to maintain our high team engagement, enablement and enhance collaboration within and outside of the Brand team.
As part of the brand team you will be responsible for all brand communication and activations (long and short term) in Sweden and Finland. To adapt brand campaigns and lead the marketing planning in close collaboration with business stakeholders. You will also develop new international brand building concepts and campaigns, for external and internal audiences in close contact with relevant creative agencies.
In your role as Brand Country Lead you are responsible to manage all relevant stakeholders in Sweden and Finland, assuring brand alignment and coherency in the market, understanding of business challenges and objectives and return on investments. You will be responsible for setting and tracking of budgets and the fulfillment of clear and measurable brand objectives and KPI:s for both markets.
Qualifications
Relevant higher education in Branding or Marketing Communications.
5+ years of experience in the area of strategic brand building, creating ideas and concepts, drive long term projects, managing agencies and stakeholder management in a complex corporate environment
Experience from working within an advertising agency or as being a very experienced purchaser.
Swedish and English - Excellent verbal and written communication skills. A sound knowledge in Finnish will be beneficial.
You are cooperative and innovative as well as strategic in your way of being and takes on assignments from that point of view. Performing in a team or individually is equally interesting, depending on the task itself. To take full responsibility, influencing others and lead projects and people to achieve common goals is your drive.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, travelling may occur.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Paul Morel, paul.morel@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Peter Blixter, peter.blixter@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Michelle von Gyllenpalm (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna),Juha Siipilehto (SEKO) och Jens Morell (Unionen)
We welcome your application in English including a cover letter no later than July 2 2023. Please note that interviews will be held in August.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We look forward to receiving your application!
