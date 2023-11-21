Branch Manager Ocean Sweden
Branch Manager for Ocean, Schenker
For DB Schenker, the employee is the most important success factor. With us, you contribute, together with 76 000 colleagues worldwide, to a socially important function. DB Schenker Sweden offers everything from Land Transport, international Ocean and Air Freight as well as Consulting services to warehouse and Logistics solutions. DB Schenker is an important cornerstone in society, ensuring the supply of medicine, food and other goods. DB Schenker is a fair company, who care about people and the planet.
We are approximately 6 000 employees in Cluster Nordics with the ambition that quality should permeate everything we do, with the aim of creating the winning team together. Be one team with one goal is one of DB Schenker's fundamental values. We perform at our best when we work as a team. We challenge ourselves and each other to seek continuous improvement and higher goals every day. Regardless of whether it is about our customer relations or our employees, it is fundamental that we always stand up for fair play.
In addition to above, we offer:
* Career opportunities and competence development
* Health care allowance & Employee benefits via Benify
* Possibility to rent holiday homes in several locations in Sweden at a favorable price
* A friendly and developing working climate
We are in an exciting phase where, as a new Nordic cluster, we are looking for our new Branch Manager for Ocean in Sweden. You will report directly to the Cluster Head of Ocean Freight for Nordics.
As Branch Manager Ocean you will:
* Be responsible for the Schenker Ocean Business in Sweden.
* Ensure that Ocean Operations Sweden achieves financial and quality goals according to budget and strategy work, thereby contributing to a positive operating result for the Business Unit.
* Direct the Field Sales Team to keep, develop and secure business with new and existing Ocean customers.
* Be responsible for field sales targets and activities in cooperation with Ocean Cluster Management.
* Oversee workforce planning and development for the branch to ensure employee capability and performance align with DB Schenker's overall business needs.
* Ensure compliance with safety, security, regulatory, and company policies.
* Monitor the market to acquire new business. Measured against defined KPI's leading to revenue, volume and profitable growth. Ensuring overall customer satisfaction.
About you as a leader:
* Since this is a manager position and you will be responsible for leading the Swedish Ocean Freight business forward, we attach great importance to your personal qualities. You are a trust-inspiring and relationship-building leader with high social skills and an interest in people.
* You are persistent, flexible, and motivated by finding solutions and ways forward. You find it easy to collaborate with others.
* You are committed and results-oriented with a high level of ambition.
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent required.
* You have several years of experience within Ocean Freight and business development/sales.
* You have preferably 3-5 years of related supervisory or management experience, preferably in operations or customer service-oriented environment.
* You speak Swedish and English fluently.
You have good knowledge in Microsoft Office and IT savy in general
