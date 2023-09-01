Brake System Engineer - 423231
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2023-09-01
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Requisition Id :422848
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the Brake System Engineer in Vasteras we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your system engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field.
You'll report to Director Brakes, and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
We'll look to you for :
Analyze external (customer, norms, regulations) and internal (rolling stock) requirements applicable to the brake system
Define an architecture of the brake system respecting those requirements
Manage functionally the engineering team that will specify and design the components of the brake system: brake disc, brake pad, brake caliper, pneumatic and hydraulic components, control electronics, software, wheel-slide protection.
Validate that all the requirements of the brake system are met.
Support the validation of the brake performance of the rolling stock, on test ring or on customer track.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree in automatics, electronics, electricity or mechanics
10 years' experience in brake systems for the railway industry
Rigor, autonomy and team working
Fluent in English
Frequent travels in Europe and abroad, with possible short-term missions (a few months) during the validation of trains
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
722 14 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8079010