BoxCar builder- Automotive
2023-11-01
We are looking for a hands-on person with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be sucessful in this role we see that you have several years of experience in Automotive industry, good communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
As a BoxCar builder you will together with a team building upp currently client 's BoxCars and/or HILs, or building upp new ones.
This job requires a person with hands-on experience with BoxCars, ECU hardware connections on CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet. Electrical measurements will be part of your work, so we see that you have experience with voltmeter and oscilloscope. We see also that you have hands-on experience from different electrical arquitectures and also knowledge in Python programming due to the needs of update or create new automation scripts.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
Technical high school diploma or B.Sc. Degree in Computer / Electronics Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Automotive Electrical Architecture
Automotive BoxCar hands-on experience
HIL hands-on experience
Communication protocols, CAN, LIN, Ethernet, Flexray
Vehicle ECUs
SWDL
JIRA
Agile
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
