Bosch & Siemens Home Appliances - Neff Campaign Manager

Are you naturally curious, do you enjoy taking initiative, and have an inner entrepreneur ready to shine? Then this is the opportunity for you! At B/S/H Home Appliances we lead the market in the home appliances industry with the most powerful brands in the Nordics.
Among our recognized B/S/H brands, NEFF stands out as the unconventional, embodying a deep passion for cooking and offering product features that bring genuine joy to every kitchen.
Within the NEFF brand team, we're seeking an experienced campaign manager. Our mission is to guide consumers through their purchasing journey, with a particular focus on the initial phase of the buying process. We aim to strengthen brand building and engage consumers even before they make a purchase.
As Campaign Manager, you'll be the mastermind behind NEFF's home appliances communication across Northern Europe. Think of it as your canvas, where you get to play with paid ads, our websites, and social media like a digital rock star.
Your Responsibilities and Tasks:
• Skillfully adapt, optimize, coordinate, and implement communication materials from our European headquarters, seamlessly integrating them with locally crafted communication materials, whether in-house or from creative agencies.
• Collaborate closely with the brand manager to set objectives and manage budgets across various activities.
• Continuously monitor and evaluate campaigns, working closely with external agencies and internal experts to enhance efficiency in spreading our brand and messages.
• Craft compelling text and tailor material from headquarters to align with the NEFF brand's tone.
• Coordinate with other stakeholders within BSH, presenting campaign plans and materials to larger audiences.
• Some administrative tasks are also required.
• It's important to note that this is a small team: this means that you need to step in where necessary.
Your Profile and Qualifications:
This role demands a blend of creativity, strong communication skills, and organizational prowess. You should be driven, open to learning, and unafraid to initiate and lead new projects. Excellent communication skills and experience in public speaking are essential.
Profile:
• University degree, preferably in marketing, business administration, communication, or design.
• Proficiency in project management.
• Knowledge of digital media advertising, along with an understanding of digital campaign tracking and optimization.
• Language skills: Fluent in English and at least one Nordic language, both spoken and written, with a keen sensitivity to tone. Swedish proficiency is preferred.
• Familiarity with Microsoft Office programs like Excel and PowerPoint, and ideally some knowledge of Adobe Analytics, Facebook Business Manager, or Google Campaign Manager.
In your role as the Nordic Brand Campaign Manager for NEFF, you'll report to the Nordic Brand Manager of NEFF Northern Europe and become an integral part of our Nordic team.
If you are up for the adventure, let's connect and chat about your future with us!
Application:
Please apply as soon as possible. Candidate evaluations and interviews are ongoing.
Questions? Please contact Eleonora Lotti (eleonora.lotti@bshg.com
).
Want to learn more about NEFF? Visit www.neff-home.com/se/.
