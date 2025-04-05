Book Data Curator to World-leading Music Streaming Company
2025-04-05
Are you meticulous and detail-oriented? Do you have a passion for books and data accuracy? If so, we have the perfect role for you! We are seeking a Book Data Curator to ensure the accuracy and completeness of our book data.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be part of a dynamic workplace that offers an incredible opportunity for individuals at the outset of their careers to take their first steps into the professional world. With a vibrant and innovative environment, you'll find yourself at the forefront of the publishing and tech industry. The company is known for its commitment to delivering an outstanding creator experience, and you can be part of the team that shapes the future of book data management. This is your chance to learn and grow while contributing to something extraordinary.
You are offered
• The chance to take your first steps in your career and shape your future.
• The opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment.
• The chance to work with book data and be part of the industry's future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Review, verify, and update book data to ensure accuracy and completeness.
• Conduct research across multiple sources (internal and external) to confirm and validate information.
• Handle repetitive and manual data tasks with precision and consistency.
• Prepare regular reports to keep the team informed of your progress.
• Collaborate with team members to address discrepancies or incomplete data.
• Work with product and engineering teams to improve our tools and identify patterns that can make this process easier, more accurate, and more efficient long-term.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong attention to detail and accuracy in handling data.
• Proven ability to research and verify information using reliable sources.
• Comfort with performing repetitive manual tasks while maintaining focus and quality.
• Experience using spreadsheet tools like Google Sheets.
• A passion for books or familiarity with the publishing industry is a strong plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Flexible.
• Has a strong interest in books and data.
• Structured.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
