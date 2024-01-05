Bobarista/Barista
Tealab AB / Servitörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla servitörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tealab AB i Göteborg
We are hiring!
(2 Full time employees)
Let's join our family!
We are looking for a passionate Bobarista that want to be part of our family!
We are looking for you with the following qualities:
• Ability to work independently and as a team
• Ability to manage time and prioritize
• A multi-tasker who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment
• Maintain a positive and friendly attitude
• Quick learner
• Experienced in the kitchen
• Multiple languages skills is a plus
• Passionate for customer service and helping people find their perfect cup of bubble tea
• Ability to take initiative to complete tasks and solve problems
• At least 18 years old
Your day to day:
• Actively greet and engage with our customers and provide the best customer experience
• Work in accordance with Me Teas standards routines to guarantee a good working environment for you and your colleagues
• Making boba drinks
• Taking order from customers
• Cleaning
• Cook boba and tea
• Prepare stuff for daily use
We are looking forward to your application!
Interested applicants send your resume and cover letter with picture to: recruitment@meandtea.se
The application deadline is 11/2-2024
The position can be filled before deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
E-post: Recruitment@meandtea.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tealab AB
(org.nr 559304-2343)
Kyrkogatan 19 (visa karta
)
411 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Me &Tea Jobbnummer
8371302