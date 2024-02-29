BNP Paribas Cardif is looking for Permanent Controller
2024-02-29
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a service-oriented person with an analytical mind - you who share our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Permanent Controller?
In this position you will be part of the Risk Department, which is currently composed of three people, a Risk Manager, a Permanent Controller and a Data Protection Correspondent. The Risk Department is responsible of the risk management, of the Permanent Control and Personal Data Protection.
As Permanent Controller you will...
• Identify the risk and take part to the risk mapping of the organization
• Report Operational incidents and monitor action plans
• Coordinate and monitor first line of defense controls
• Perform controls (regular controls and ad-hoc controls)
• Follow-up recommendations issued by the different control functions
• Handling of governing documents: coordinate procedure mapping and promote quality improvement of policies and procedures
• Reporting permanent Control topics internally or to the Head Office
• Carry out training about permanent control internally
• Actively participate to risk committees
• Act as a back-up for the Data Protection Correspondent
We are looking for...
...a person who thrives in an environment where contact with different stakeholders and functions is a natural part of the role. Thanks to this, you have developed great communicative and interpersonal skills. Organization and planning comes natural to you and you take a lot of pride in delivering on time with quality. You are a person that are solution oriented, highlight improvements, and have a strong risk based approach. We see that you are a quick learner and always searching for new knowledge.
Our wishes:
• University degree or equivalent preferably a Msc. in Economic, Business Administration, Audit, Legal or Finance
• At least 2 years in an insurance company or in a similar position
• Professional level both Swedish and English both oral and writen
• Proficient with Microsoft Office tolls (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Additional knowledge within IT is meritorious
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting expansive phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a temporary employment with a planned duration of 12 months starting according to agreement preferably as soon as possible. If you have questions about the position, please contact Paul Michelin, paul.michelin@bnpparibascardif.com
. For queries about the recruitment process and how that looks please contact, the HR department at; hr@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the 10th of March. Do not hesitate to submit your application sooner as the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date.
