Blockchain Data Analyst
2024-03-25
About the job
We are looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join our team to lead our data collection and analysis for MiniPay, an easy-to-use dollar wallet built on blockchain technology. You will sit closely with the product team and develop a deep understanding of all facets of MiniPay and ultimately help us better understand how the product is used today, measure performance and assist in decision-making using data.
Role & Responsibilities:
Bring Data to the Table: As our first full-time Data Analyst, you will be critical in building the role data plays in driving MiniPay forward.
Collaborative Mindset: Collaborate across all teams to craft data-driven growth strategies and understand the critical questions to be answered across the business.
Decision Support: Discuss and advise on crucial strategic and operational decisions faced by the product team.
Data-Driven Discovery: Identify growth opportunities by analyzing and uncovering trends and patterns in challenging datasets, including publicly available blockchain data and internal app metrics.
Pipeline Creation & Management: Design, implement, and manage basic data pipelines to ensure smooth and efficient data flow, leveraging foundational data engineering tools and practices.
Visual Story and Insight: Develop and maintain insightful reports, dashboards, and visualizations that effectively communicate to internal and external parties.
Job Requirements:
Previous experience as a Data Analyst
Some understanding of blockchain technology and experience in using crypto wallet products
Proficiency in Python, GraphQL, or SQL, including hands-on experience with Dune Analytics and Graph Protocol.
Foundational Data Engineering: Familiarity with basic data engineering tools and practices to stand up and manage data pipelines, ensuring data accessibility and readiness for analysis.
Analytical Mindset: Skillfully interpret quantitative and qualitative insights from various angles, particularly in the context of blockchain data.
Problem-Solving & Story-Telling Prowess: Navigate blockchain data complexity to unearth innovative growth strategies and tell stories internally to help inform decision making.
Effective Communicator: Convey complex findings and growth recommendations to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Adaptive Learner: Embrace growth and ambiguity in a fast-paced, innovative setting with a proactive attitude towards resolving uncertainty. Self directed and able to implement best practices and standards for the Data function.
What's on Offer:
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost your creativity and drive
A team of experienced and supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
Smart working technology
Interested?
We are actively reviewing applications, so apply now! We are looking forward to hearing from you.
Diversity and Inclusion:
At Opera, we deeply value diversity and inclusion as integral parts of our organizational culture. We believe that embracing diversity enriches our business and makes us more resilient. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, faith, belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, social background, age, and disability.
About Us:
Opera is a prominent web innovator that has been at the forefront of internet technology for over 25 years. With an ever-expanding community of millions of monthly active users, Opera remains dedicated to delivering extraordinary online experiences. Opera offers a diverse range of products and services to users worldwide, including cutting-edge PC and mobile browsers like Opera One or Opera GX notable for their built-in VPN, AdBlock, and Cashback extension, enhancing security and convenience for our users. Other products include our newsreader, communication platforms, the first built-in AI: Aria, as well as gaming and sports-related apps. This comprehensive suite of products is designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Opera's growing user base.
