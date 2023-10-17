Blade Planner Specialist
2023-10-17
Responsible to for blade works planning in the Region and ensure that all blades works are implemented in time and in budget (including TI issues). Additional track all reporting and invoicing and keep the communication both with customers, suplliers and Blade Service.
Key accountabilities
Participate in Blade works tenders
Participate in Suppliers Evaluation / Selection
Participate in negotiations for terms & condition in subcontractor contract
Checking documents of Companies and Technicians with HSE
Blade repair planning before season and update/reschedule during season
Blade repair resource and capacity planning and update/reschedule during season
Preparations for PO's for Blade works
Ordering of Blade materials and supporting suppliers with materials and logistics
Monitoring stock level of materials
Booking out and tracking of Blade materials
Daily communication with blade teams and local SP when needed
Site visits
Participating in supplier and customer meeting
Close communication with blade department
Checking weekly reports from blade teams
Ensure Blades reports are uploaded from subcontractors
Checking invoices from suppliers
Highlighting any potential Force Majeure topics to Account Managers
Tracking and Reporting of Blade works progress
Tracking and reporting of Blade Works costs to management
Continuous improvement of Blade Works processes within the region
Supervision of temporary support positions within the blade planning for the region
Assigning site inductions
Career / Job experience
Project Manager
Good communication with suppliers
Experience managing multiple teams in different location
Experience on on-site management
blade repairs & inspection
Education and qualification
Project Management
SAP (optional)
Excel
Wind Energy
Microsoft Office
English language
Personal profile
Flexibility and ability to deal with a significant number of items running concurrently
Self-motivated and committed
Ability to work in a team
Strong organizational skills and ability to set priorities
Excellent communication skills internally and with external customers
