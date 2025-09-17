Biw / Catia Design Engineer - Automotive
2025-09-17
Do you want to be part of developing the vehicles of the future? At ALTEN, we are continuously looking for skilled BIW Design Engineers to strengthen our automotive division. This is a proactive recruitment, meaning that we are building our network for upcoming opportunities-both in our in-house development teams and at our clients' sites.
If you are passionate about engineering excellence, product development, and innovative vehicle design, we would be happy to connect with you.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
We think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Develop and design BIW and automotive components
Work with materials such as sheet metal, plastics, and composites
Apply best practices in design and engineering to ensure quality and efficiency
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams within product development projects
ARE YOU THE ONE WE'RE LOOKING FOR?
We are looking for engineers who are motivated by innovation and eager to contribute to the development of the next generation of vehicles.
We believe you have...
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or similar
Minimum 3 years of experience in automotive component design, ideally within BIW
Proficiency in CATIA (Part Design, GSD, Hybrid Design)
Knowledge of best design practices for sheet metal, plastics, and composites
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public Services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
