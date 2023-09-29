Biology & IP Specialist - Bonesupport (Lund)
2023-09-29
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 329 million in 2022. Please visit www.bonesupport.com
for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.
Come and join a global emerging leader in orthobiologics with a vision to optimize bone biology for the treatment of bone disorders! Here is a chance to contribute with your experience in an value-driven and creative company with extraordinary products. Together with bright colleagues at BONESUPPORT, you will make a difference in restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders.
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. To further strengthen the R&D organization and future product portfolio, BONESUPPORT is now looking for an a experienced and innovative Biology & IP Specialist.
The role
As the Biology & IP Specialist you will spend a majority of your time in leading and supporting early research of new product development in the field of synthetic bone graft substitute (class III implant device/drug combination products). You will also lead and manage our patent portfolio, identify, and discuss ideas and assess their patentability. You will take part in improvements and development as a subject matter expert and provide deep scientific knowledge in understanding the biology of bone remodelling, osteoinduction and orthobiologics. Depending on which strengths you bring, you will also be part of shaping the role going forward.
Biology part:
• Be responsible for and drive research activities which concern the biology part of our products.
• Strengthen early product research and development together with existing team.
• Plan, perform and report investigation and verification studies.
• Act as Project Manager in selected projects.
IP part:
• Lead and manage BONESUPPORT patent portfolio.
• Defend the portfolio and participate in opposition and appeal proceedings.
• Invention harvesting, identify and discuss ideas and assess their patentability.
• Explore freedom to operate (FTO) and write patent applications.
• Collaborate with patent attorneys to oversee the competitor patent landscape.
Your profile
For this position, we are looking for a person with the following experience and qualifications:
• M.Sc. or higher in Biology, Formulation Chemistry or related science field.
• Experience from early stage of R&D and product development.
• Experience from working with intellectual property, patent applications and freedom to operate.
• Experience in orthobiologics.
• Innovative mindset with good presentation and communication skills.
We consider it a merit if you have:
• Experience from medical device or pharma industry.
• Experience in project management.
• Knowledge about bone graft substitutes.
• Understanding of ISO 13485 and documentation requirements according to design control processes and in Medical Device Regulation.
• A broad international network in relevant areas.
At BONESUPPORT we value personal skills as much as professional qualifications, and in this role we are looking for a reliable, innovative and self-motivated person with excellent communication skills verbally and written. You need to be flexible and able to adjust to current conditions and have strong collaboration and organizational skills.
Why BONESUPPORT?
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. We offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance - which is reflected in impressive employee engagement figures. We believe in our journey and take pride in what we do!
Information and application
For more information about this job-opening, please contact recruitment consultant Tobias Lorentzon at TOBLOR Consulting, phone: +46 735 11 10 60.
by uploading your CV and personal letter.
