Bioinformatics Scientist to Astra Zeneca
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-02
Are you a skilled researcher within Bioinformatics? Then we have the perfect consulting assignment for you
Astra Zeneca is looking for a bioinformatics scientist to support the genome analytics and informatics needs of the Centre for Genomics Research (CGR). You will join the Data Operations Team and contribute with your bioinformatics expertise to the CGR's multidisciplinary research environment comprising of computational biologists, genome scientists, software engineers, statistical geneticists, postdoctoral researchers, disease area specialists and clinician experts.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious diseases. AstraZeneca 's drug development organizations manage all aspects of the process of turning a molecule into a drug that can be safely and effectively used by patients.
This position is a full-time one year consulting assignment at AstraZeneca, which means that you will be employed by TNG during this time.
Your Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
* running data processing pipelines and workflows; troubleshooting potential issues with the data, metadata or tools
* designing and benchmarking bioinformatics workflows and pipelines for genomics and other OMICs
* writing data processing scripts integrating multiple bioinformatics tools
* ensuring that our data is managed in line with the standards and guidelines, including managing data transfers between systems and organisations; managing metadata; performing data QC and a wide range of data integration activities
* providing expert advice in the domain of bioinformatics to colleagues and collaborators; helping with challenges related to bioinformatics software, data structures and formats and biological data repositories
* working hands-on with industry leading technologies as our informatics capabilities are fully cloud-based and were designed to handle the analysis of large-scale data aiming to reach up to 2 million genomes by 2026.
The Bigger Picture
TNG is a values-based company.
We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and by keeping an ongoing dialogue with both our consultants and clients, we can ensure that you will have a good work environment with developing tasks and responsibilities.
Welcome to TNG
Our Expectations
Experience required:
* hands-on knowledge of genomics community algorithms and solutions
* experience with standard bioinformatics tools and data formats and standards
* good hands-on history programming with Java, Python, R and/or Linux shell scripting
* experience working in cloud environments, for example with AWS services
Interested?
