Bioinformatician with expertise in analyses of environmental samples

The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
As a national hub for molecular biosciences in Sweden, SciLifeLab develops and maintains unique research infrastructure, services and data resources for life science. The overall aim of SciLifeLab is to facilitate cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary life science research and promote its translation to the benefit of society. About 200 research groups, 1500 researchers and 40 national infrastructure units are associated with SciLifeLab, with two main centers located in Stockholm and Uppsala, but with national SciLifeLab units at all major Swedish universities.
The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS) is a 12-year initiative that focuses on data-driven research, within fields essential for improving peoples lives, detecting and treating diseases, protecting biodiversity and creating sustainability. The program will train and recruit the next generation of data-driven life scientists and create strong and globally competitive computational and data science capabilities in Swedish life science. The program aims to strengthen national collaborations between universities, bridge the research communities of life and data sciences, and create partnerships with industry, healthcare and other national and international actors.
The DDLS program is now establishing a national node in Evolution and Biodiversity at Uppsala University together with the Swedish Museum of Natural History. The node will have a national responsibility to develop national data services and to provide bioinformatics support. The bioinformatics support staff will be integrated with the SciLifeLab bioinformatics platform (NBIS), a unique national infrastructure with over 100 employees, providing support, infrastructure and training to the Swedish life science research community, and participating in international collaborations. We are now looking for outstanding candidates with competence in sequence based analyses of environmental samples, to provide advanced bioinformatics support to scientifically excellent data-driven Swedish research projects in Evolution and Biodiversity. Some examples of data types encountered in these studies are eDNA, aDNA, and metagenomic data. Samples can be from sediment, bones, water, and more.
WORK TASKS
The main responsibilities are to:
• Carry out advanced data analyses within nationally prioritized data-driven projects
• Potentially develop tools and workflows for such analyses
• Educate other scientists in bioinformatics through collaboration within supported projects, teaching at advanced national courses and consultations
• Engage in the continuous development and improvement of the DDLS program and the SciLifeLab Bioinformatics platform at a national level.
QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for a highly motivated scientist with a strong background and interest in sequence based analyses of environmental samples. The successful candidate should have:
• A PhD in bioinformatics, molecular biology, computer science or related subjects the employer considers of relevance for the position
• Extensive experience (3+ years) with analysis of eDNA, sedimentary aDNA, metagenomic or meta-barcoding data
• Fluent oral and written communication skills in English
• Strong skills in cooperation and communication.
Postdoctoral studies are a strong merit. Experience in pipeline development using Nextflow or Snakemake is considered valuable for the position.
OTHER
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
