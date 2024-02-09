Bioinformatician
2024-02-09
Job description
Randstad Life Sciences specializes in the field of science and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. We are now looking for for a Bioinformatician for an assignment at the exciting company Devyser!
This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible and 12 months forward. For the right person there is a good chance of extension of the assignment.
About Devyser:
Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Devyser was founded in 2004 by three pioneers who envisioned rapid, noninvasive diagnostics based on multiplexed PCR and QF-PCR technology. This has since been applied to the front-end of sequencing workflows in order to streamline protocols.
About the role:
Sequencing based technologies are employed to sequence, meaning read, DNA that is subsequently analyzed and interpreted. To analyze and interpret data there is a need for software able to perform Quality Control (QC) checks, interpretation, as well as visualization.
As Bioinformatician you belong to the Software R&D team and report directly to the Head of Bioinformatics. You will build and maintain both internal and external solutions to analyze, organize, and interpret data produced by cutting-edge technologies. At Devyser you work in a heterogeneous team composed of Bioinformaticians, Software Developers and UX-designers. You also work cross-functionally with other areas at Devyser to interpret and solve requirements.
Who you are:
You have a huge curiosity for technology that motivates you to take on challenging assignments.You feel comfortable in a dynamic environment and effective communication if of utmost importance to you. You have an analytic perspective and you are motivated and self-driven and love being in an innovative and creative environment.
Responsibilities
Your duties in the role include but are not limited to:
Perform data automation and data tracking to allow internal/external backtracking and auditing.
Develop and maintain analysis pipelines (either running locally or on remote instances, e.g., AWS).
Develop and maintain medical software to analyze and interpret data produced with Devyser products.
To document analysis and work up to required standards.
Cooperate with all functions to deliver solutions meeting requirements.
Have an active role during all phases of the software development cycle.
Interact with analysis of existing systems/functionality, design, implementation, production roll out and subsequent support and maintenance.
Qualifications
A degree in Computer science and/or Biotechnology or other relevant field.
Experience in a similar role (even at project/exam level) within the bioinformatic field.
Experience using version control software such as GIT.
Programming skills in Python.
Experience with Linux/UNIX systems.
Ability to systematically handle complex and large problems/datasets.
It is meritorious if you have:
A Master in Bioninformatics or equivalent
Experience with standard bioinformatic tools and pipelines, such as fastqc, bwa, GATK, NextFlow, etc.
Experience with Illumina sequencing technology (from data production to data analysis)
Experience with cloud-solutions for bioinformatic problems (e.g., docker, Tower, AWS/Azure)
Experience with amplicon/capture-based technologies
