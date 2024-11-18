Bioengineer Translational Core - Maternity leave Cover
2024-11-18
Join Our Team as a Bioengineer!
We are currently seeking a substituteBioengineerto join our dynamic translational science team. We are growing and you will have a good chance at a permanent position at the end of this contract.
In your role as Bioengineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of our processes. If you have a passion for technology and a keen eye for detail, we encourage you to apply.
About the Role
We are looking for a highly motivated Bioengineer/Research Associate to join the Translational Science Team. You will be involved in our pre-clinical research projects employing cutting-edge immunology and molecular biology technologies using state-of-the art equipment. The Bioengineer role at Anocca is suited to early-career scientists or experienced laboratory technicians with a keen interest in biotechnology and scientific method.
You should already have a few years of relevant high-quality experience and hold an MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience. You must have excellent English communication skills, deep knowledge of relevant research techniques and the ability to independently analyse and summarise data. You must be capable of working as part of a team but should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
What we are looking for:
Minimum MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience
Extensive and relevant laboratory experience in mammalian cell culture and cell biology
Experience in immunology or relevant functional assays
Good time management skills and proficient in data documentation
Fluent written and spoken English
It would be nice if you have:
Experience with T-cell immunology and functional assays
Experience with primary cell culture
We Offer: Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
A collaborative and supportive work culture.
State-of-the-art facilities and resources.
How to Apply:
If this Bioengineer position resonates with you, we would love to hear from you. Submit your application, including your CV and a cover letter. Join us in making a difference, apply now! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-07
