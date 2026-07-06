Biodeuteration Scientist
European Spallation Source Eric / Kemistjobb / Lund Visa alla kemistjobb i Lund
2026-07-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source (ESS) will soon be the world's most powerful source of neutrons, providing researchers with unique opportunities to explore the structure of materials at the atomic level. Neutron scattering at ESS will address critical questions in physics, chemistry, geology, materials science and life science.
About the role:
The Scientific Support Division at ESS is looking for a Biodeuteration Scientist to support the ESS neutron user program. The Deuteration group at ESS operates a support service providing deuterium-labelled samples for the scientific users of the ESS neutron instruments for carrying out a broad range of experiments primarily in materials and life science research.
In this position, you will play an important role in ensuring the success of biological and biomaterial experiments at ESS by further developing methods for the biological production of a range of deuterated biomolecules, contributing deuterated materials for user proposals and requested by ESS users, and optimising purification and analysis capabilities. In the ESS Deuteration group, we also work in close collaboration with our international colleques at other deuteration laboratories.
In this role, you will:
Provide deuteration services for neutron experiment users, including the production, purification and characterization of a variety of biologically deuterated molecules.
Further develop ESS capabilities for biodeuteration as well as related purification and analysis methods, in order to meet the evolving needs of the ESS scientific user program.
Coordinate the planning, organization and operation of ESS biodeuteration support including proposal calls, feasibility reviews and proposal work scheduling.
Maintain and operate the biological deuteration facilities of ESS in collaboration with the Lund Protein Production Facility at Lund University hosting our biodeuteration activities.
Supervise and provide technical guidance to visitors and hosted students and postdocs working on biodeuteration projects.
Participate in external and internal collaborations to enhance ESS biodeuteration capabilities and scientific output of the user programme.
Disseminate results and method developments through publications in peer-reviewed journals and at relevant scientific meetings as appropriate.
Collaborate with Deuteration laboratories at other large-scale research infrastructure to to ensure continuing development of Deuteration services ESS.
This is a full-time permanent position based at the brand new https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5h4bIEfM5Q
About you:
We're seeking an experienced and highly motivated biochemist/biologist with a PhD in biology, molecular biology, biochemistry or biotechnology and a strong track record of the expression of biological molecules in microbial cell cultures for research. You have experience of bacterial and yeast expression systems and biochemical modifications and purification methodologies. In addition to designing biological production processes and optimising purification methods, you also bring deep expertise and understanding of modern cell culturing and analytical techniques - including automated fermentation systems, purification technologies and biophysical characterisation methods. Experience in protein ligation-mediated polypeptide engineering, and/or genetic engineering of microbial expression systems is an advantage.
You take pride in delivering reliable results on time, and you thrive in both independent and collaborative settings. Comfortable working with colleagues and neutron users from many disciplines, you have a service-minded proactive approach and an eagerness to contribute to a fast-paced, international research environment. Communicating clearly in English - both written and spoken - comes naturally to you, and you're confident engaging with colleagues from a wide range of technical backgrounds and presenting your work at conferences.
If you've worked with biological deuteration previously, that's a strong advantage. So is experience operating automated bioreactor systems, experience with higher eukaryotic cell culturing, biomolecule production and purification at mg-g scale, or supporting user-driven custom projects in research, infrastructure or contract environments. You're someone who wants to contribute to the bigger picture outside your own lab work – both scientifically but also practically by acting as a driver for the development of new capabilities, maintaining high safety standards, caring for shared infrastructure, and keeping instruments in top condition. Most importantly, you bring curiosity, scientific rigour, and a team-oriented spirit to everything you do.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website, so submit your application as soon as you can. The last date for receiving applications is August 25th. Please note that 1st zoom interviews will take place mid September and onsite interviews mid October.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Sofie Berg on sofie.berg@ess.eu
or Hiring Manager Hanna Wacklin-Knecht - Head of the Scientific Support Division on mailto:hanna.wacklin-knecht@ess.eu
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process in general, please follow this link: https://europeanspallationsource.se/careersFor
trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker on Nerusha.Naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at Marc.Kickulies@ess.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Jobbnummer
9994293