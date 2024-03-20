BIM Team Lead
2024-03-20
Summary
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking an BIM Team Lead to join our team.
Reports to: BIM Department Manager
Responsibilities
• Lead and direct BIM Team
• To develop detailed site models for projects
• Manage and resolve clash detection
• Production of drawings, specifications, and schedules, according to the project BIM Execution plan
• Responsible for delivering all 2D and 3D co-ordination milestones on each project
• Meeting project deadlines in accordance with schedules
• Supporting other team members in their day-to-day work queries.
Skills, qualification & experience
• 5+ years previous experience in a similar capacity
• Excellent Revit, Navisworks and AutoCAD skills
• Sound knowledge of MEP systems
• Experience with site meetings
• Very good communication, problem solving and report writing skills
• Previous experience on multiple large projects
• Relevant degree in engineering (or similar)
• Excellent organisation, attention to detail and time management skills
Winthrop Technologies Ltd are an equal opportunities employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19
E-post: nlee@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176)
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Jobbnummer
8555777