BIM Coordinator wanted for an exciting assignment Skellefteå!
2023-10-05
In the role of maintenance engineer, you will be part of a company that works to create green energy, where you will work with exciting and varied tasks. You will work on site at our client in the industrial sector in Skellefteå. This assignment will initially last for 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a BIM Coordinator you will be an integral part of our dynamic and innovative team. This role requires an individual who is passionate about technology, construction, and sustainable energy solutions. The primary focus of this position is to facilitate the Building Information Modeling (BIM) process for our brownfield project.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Collaborate closely with project managers, engineers, and architects to ensure accurate BIM data collection and management.
• Conduct regular on-site visits to oversee BIM implementation and data capture.
• Work with 3D scans and conduct clash coordination to identify and resolve clashes in the BIM models
• Ensure that BIM models are up-to-date and reflect the current project status
• Coordinate with various stakeholders to integrate BIM data into project workflows
• Troubleshoot and resolve BIM-related issues to optimize project efficiency
• Assist in the training of project team members on BIM best practices
• Foster a culture of continuous improvement in BIM processes and technologies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Architecture, Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience with BIM coordination and management in construction projects.
• Proficiency in BIM software tools (e.g., Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD).
• Knowledge of brownfield project challenges is a plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong communication and teamwork skills.
• Detail-oriented with a commitment to accuracy.
