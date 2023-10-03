BIM Coordinator
2023-10-03
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated BIM Coordinator to join our team on-site and play a crucial role in our brownfield project.
As a BIM Coordinator at Northvolt Ett, you will be an integral part of our dynamic and innovative team. This role requires an individual who is passionate about technology, construction, and sustainable energy solutions. The primary focus of this position is to facilitate the Building Information Modeling (BIM) process for our brownfield project.
Full time site presence is a must!
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate closely with project managers, engineers, and architects to ensure accurate BIM data collection and management.
• Conduct regular on-site visits to oversee BIM implementation and data capture.
• Work with 3D scans and conduct clash coordination to identify and resolve clashes in the BIM models.
• Ensure that BIM models are up-to-date and reflect the current project status.
• Coordinate with various stakeholders to integrate BIM data into project workflows.
• Troubleshoot and resolve BIM-related issues to optimize project efficiency.
• Assist in the training of project team members on BIM best practices.
• Foster a culture of continuous improvement in BIM processes and technologies.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Architecture, Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience with BIM coordination and management in construction projects.
• Proficiency in BIM software tools (e.g., Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD).
• Strong communication and teamwork skills.
• Detail-oriented with a commitment to accuracy.
• Knowledge of brownfield project challenges is a plus.
Technical Program skills:
Navisworks
AutoCAD
Revit
