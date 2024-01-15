BIM Construction Coordinator
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2024-01-15
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have years of experience as a BIM Construction Coordinator? Are you quality driven and have strong leadership skills, where you are able to lead internal and external teams? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Responsible for management of construction contractor BIM Execution
• Responsible to bridge the gap between engineering and construction BIM / VDC execution, by providing guidance to Construction Contractors related to engineering approval process.
• Develop / Maintain BIM VDC schedule to ensure alignment with construction delivery.
• Ensure and manage the Construction Contractors in Coordination of all shut-down and tie-in points identification, provide BIM technical support, coordination leadership, and training to Project Team.
• Provide BIM Support on a medium to large size project and serve as the project's support for BIM processes.Publiceringsdatum2024-01-15Profil
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Accredited three-year degree or global equivalent in the appropriate field of study and five years of work-related experience.
• Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint, etc.
We are looking for someone who is committed, quality-driven and results-oriented with attention to detail. It is required that you have strong leadership skills, where you have the ability to lead internal and external teams. We assume that you are used to expressing yourself in spoken and written English. Furthermore, it is important that you have the right job-related technical knowledge required to complete the work. It is important that you are able to implement, train and execute the requirements that exist for building information models on
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.comOm företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Robin Bozan robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8393623