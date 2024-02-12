Bilrekonditionerare / Vehicle Readiness Specialist

Tesla Inc. is seeking a Vehicle Readiness Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position is onsite, and could require travel within the country up to 20%. You will be responsible for executing a world-class customer experience by enabling vehicles to be customer-ready at the time of delivery.
Tesla is a fast-paced working environment that celebrates highly-motivated individuals. We believe in working fast, learning from our failures, and making it better next time. Our team is full of people with acute attention to detail, automotive experience, and problem solvers. The work that you do will help transition the automotive industry to a revolutionary approach to vehicle service. We value the expertise of our operations supervisors and everyone plays an integral part in the workshop and wider team. You are empowered to suggest and implement changes to help improve our processes, and to truly make a difference.
We offer
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning and collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with the world's most innovative products and technology
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun workplace

Responsibilities
Use Tesla proprietary software to log damages to vehicles due to transportation damage, and ensure that the paperwork is submitted correctly for claims
Perform a technical inspection on all vehicles prior to delivery, document and rectify any issues that are found
Ensure that the vehicles are delivery-ready: license plate holders attached, customer accessories
installed, plastic removed, etc.
Move vehicles around safely and effectively, ensuring that there is a good flow from the lot to the delivery bay
Keep complete, accurate records of the vehicle's condition using our internal software
Operate steamers, hoses, vacuums, and other equipment
Clean the interior and exterior of vehicles using a variety of products and methods according to standard
Apply protective finishes to the exteriors of our customers' cars
Perform touch-up paint work if required
Perform additional responsibilities as assigned to meet business needs

Requirements
A good communicator: Able to communicate, read and write effectively in English & Swedish
Team Player: You thrive collaborating closely in diverse teams and can work in shifts to support
your team. You are able to adapt to changing work instructions and environments
Attention to Detail: You care about delivering results of excellent quality, in first time
Technically experienced: You have professional experience within technical vehicle service and repairs, working within either Automotive or similar industry such as Aeronautics, Engines, Electrical, Marine, Aviation, Industrial- or other mechanics
Reliable: you can be trusted to inspect autonomously
Right to work in Sweden

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
TM Sweden AB (org.nr 556931-4098)
Mogölsvägen (visa karta)
555 93  JÖNKÖPING

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Tesla Jönköping

Jobbnummer
8464940

