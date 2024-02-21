Bilplåtslagare/Car platers
2024-02-21
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB ligger strax söder om Kristianstad. Vi arbetar
för försäkringsbolag, företag och privatpersoner. Idag har vi cirka 45 anställda.
Verksamheten är inrymd i ultramoderna faciliteter och är ett fullservicecenter
inklusive reparation och målning. Moses Bil & Lack är auktoriserad av
Volkswagen, Skoda och Seat, men vi hanterar också alla andra märken. Vi är
särskilt stolta över att ha fått uppdrag att förbereda och måla de fantastiska bilarna
från Koenigsegg. Efter att ha fått Koenigsegg som kund ser vi som starkt bevis
på vårt engagemang för att ständigt förbättra oss själva och alltid sträva efter att
få perfekta resultat som gör kunden extraordinärt nöjd. Alla jobb måste göras till
perfektion.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Arbetet innefattar allehanda plåtskador, reparation, plåtarbeten och karosseri.
Som bilplåtslagare hos Moses bil o Lack kommer du att ha ett varierande arbete
med olika typer av plåtarbeten. Du arbetar självständigt med mycket eget ansvar.I
arbetet får du möjlighet att arbeta med allehanda plåtskador och reparation av
kaross, plåtarbeten, riktbänk-arbeten och olika reparationsarbeten. Du kommer att
arbeta med plåt, byta reservdelar, förbereda för lackering, utföra riktningar och
följa upp utfört arbete. Dina arbetsuppgifter beror på din kompetens och erfarenhet.Utbildning och erfarenhet
Vi söker nu efter en bilplåtslagare/skadereparatör för att på bästa sätt kunna
tillgodose kundernas behov och förstärka vårt team. Vi söker dig som har
erfarenhet av bilplåtslageri, helst med utbildning i yrket eller någon som är
intresserad av yrket och har en viss erfarenhet av bilplåtslageri. Du som söker
får t.ex. gärna ha arbetat som bilplåtslagare på en skadeverkstad tidigare. Du är noggrann och ansvarstagande med stort tålamod och sinne för form. Du trivs med
att jobba i en självständig roll men du är samtidigt också en självklar lagspelare.
Vi erbjuder Vi erbjuder dig bra förtjänst- och utvecklingsmöjligheter och en god
arbetsmiljö i en väletablerad och toppmodernt utrustad anläggning.
VACANCY NOTICE IN ENGLISH
Car platers / Auto body mechanichs for work in Sweden
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB Claims Center (www.moses.se) is situated close to
Kristianstad in the south of Sweden. We work on behalf of insurance companies,
businesses and individuals. Today we have around 45 employees. The business is
housed in ultra-modern facilities and is a full service center including body
repair and painting. Moses Bil & Lack is authorized by Volkswagen, Skoda and
Seat, but we also handle all other makes. We are particularly proud to have been
commissioned to prepare and paint the amazing cars from Koenigsegg, our national
pride. Having received Koenigsegg as a customer we see as strong evidence of
our commitment to constantly improve ourselves and always strive to get perfect
results that make the customer extraordinarily satisfied. All jobs must be done to
perfection.
Duties:
The work involves all injuries, repairs, sheet metalwork and bodywork. As a auto
body mechanic at Moses bil o Lack, you will have a varied work with different
types of sheet metal work. You work independently with personal responsibility.
At work you will be given the opportunity to work with all injuries and repair of
bodywork, sheet metalwork, benchmarking and various repair work. You will work
with sheet metal, change spare parts and prepare for painting. Your duties depend
on your skills and experience.
Competence:
We are now looking for auto body mechanics to meet our customers' needs and
strengthen our team. We are looking for you who have experience in auto body
work, preferably with training in the profession or someone who is interested
in the profession and has some experience within the field. You are careful and
responsible with great patience. You enjoy working in an independent role, but at
the same time you are also an obvious team player. We offer you good earnings
and development opportunities and a good working environment in a
well-established and state-of-the-art equipment. We would rather see results and
experience than formal education. English on a basic level is desirable.
Personal characteristics:
Flexible, reliable, dedicated and quality aware are key words for you and for
us. You must have an eye for details and work with precision, even in stressful situations.
Relocation package / Accommodation: We are offering accommodation to the
successful candidate/s! The accommodation is very close (walking distance) and
is owned by the employer. The employer will also help you with administrative
issues about living and working in Sweden.
The services may be added before the application deadline expires.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.
If the description fits you, please send us your application with qualifications
and a short description of yourself. The application should be sent by E-mail:mose@moses.se
. Applications is being reviewed when received. Therefore the
