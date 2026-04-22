Bilplåtslagare/Car platers
Moses Bil o Lack Tollarp AB / Tunnplåtslagarjobb / Hörby Visa alla tunnplåtslagarjobb i Hörby
2026-04-22
, Höör
, Eslöv
, Sjöbo
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moses Bil o Lack Tollarp AB i Hörby
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-04-22Beskrivning av verksamheten
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB ligger strax söder om Kristianstad. Vi arbetar för alla försäkringsbolag, företag och privatpersoner. Idag har vi cirka 55 anställda.
Verksamheten är i rymliga och ultramoderna lokaler och är ett fullservicecenter inklusive reparation och målning av bilar/husbilar/hästlastbilar.
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB är auktoriserade för Volkswagen, Skoda, Volkswagen transport, Seat och Tesla, men vi hanterar även alla andra märken.
Vi är särskilt stolta över att ha fått uppdrag att förbereda och måla de fantastiska bilarna från Koenigsegg. Efter att ha fått Koenigsegg som kund ser vi som starkt bevis på vårt engagemang för att ständigt förbättra oss själva och alltid sträva efter att få perfekta resultat som gör kunden utomordentligt nöjda. Alla jobb måste göras till perfektion.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Arbetet innefattar alla sorters plåtskador, reparation, plåtarbeten och karosseri arbeten.
Som bilplåtslagare hos Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB kommer du att ha ett varierande arbete med olika typer av plåtarbeten. Du arbetar självständigt med mycket eget ansvar.
I arbetet får du möjlighet att arbeta med olika sorters plåtskador och reparation av kaross, plåtarbeten, riktbänk-arbeten. Du kommer att arbeta med plåt, byta reservdelar, utföra riktningar m.m.
Dina arbetsuppgifter beror på din kompetens och erfarenhet.Utbildning och erfarenhet
Vi söker efter en bilplåtslagare/skadereparatör för att på bästa sätt kunna tillgodose kundernas behov och förstärka vårt team. Vi söker dig som har erfarenhet av bilplåtslageri, helst med utbildning i yrket eller någon som är intresserad av yrket och har yrkeserfarenhet av bilplåtslageri.
Du är noggrann och ansvarstagande med stort tålamod och sinne för form. Du trivs med att jobba i en självständig roll, men du är samtidigt också en självklar lagspelare.
Vi erbjuder dig utvecklingsmöjligheter och en god arbetsmiljö i en väletablerad anläggning.
Det finns möjlighet till kollektivt boende som är nära arbetsplatsen (gångavstånd).
VACANCY NOTICE IN ENGLISH
Car platers / Auto body mechanichs for work in Sweden.
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB Claims Center (www.moses.se) is situated close to Kristianstad in the south of Sweden. We work on behalf of insurance companies, businesses and individuals. Today we have around 55 employees. The business is housed in ultra-modern facilities and is a full service center including body repair and painting.
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB is authorized by Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat and Tesla, but we also handle all other makes.
We are particularly proud to have been commissioned to prepare and paint the amazing cars from Koenigsegg, our national pride. Having received Koenigsegg as a customer we see as strong evidence of our commitment to constantly improve ourselves and always strive to get perfect results that make the customer extraordinarily satisfied. All jobs must be done to perfection.
Duties:
The work involves all injuries, repairs, sheet metalwork and bodywork. As a auto body mechanic at Moses bil o Lack, you will have a varied work with different types of sheet metal work. You work independently with personal responsibility.
At work you will be given the opportunity to work with all injuries and repair of bodywork, sheet metalwork, benchmarking and various repair work. You will work with sheet metal, change spare parts and prepare for painting. Your duties depend on your skills and experience.
Competence:
We are now looking for auto body mechanics to meet our customers' needs and strengthen our team. We are looking for you who have experience in auto body work, preferably with training in the profession or someone who is interested in the profession and has some experience within the field.
You are careful and responsible with great patience. You enjoy working in an independent role, but at the same time you are also an obvious team player.
We offer you good earnings and development opportunities and a good working environment in awell-established and state-of-the-art equipment. We would rather see results and experience than formal education. English on a basic level is desirable.
Personal characteristics:
Flexible, reliable, dedicated and quality aware are key words for you and for us. You must have an eye for details and work with precision, even in stressful situations.
Relocation package / Accommodation: We are offering accommodation to the successful candidate/s! The accommodation is very close (walking distance) and is owned by the employer. The employer will also help you with administrative issues about living and working in Sweden.
The services may be added before the application deadline expires.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.
If the description fits you, please send us your application with qualifications and a short description of yourself. The application should be sent by E-mail:mose@moses.se
. Applications is being reviewed when received. Therefore the vacancy can be filled before the last date to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15
E-post: mose@moses.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan bilplåtslagare". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moses Bil O Lack Tollarp AB
(org.nr 556719-3767)
Linderödsvägen 384 (visa karta
)
298 91 TOLLARP Arbetsplats
Moses Bil & Lack Tollarp AB Jobbnummer
9868846