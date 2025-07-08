Bilmekaniker / Service Technician - Segeltorp
TM Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Huddinge Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Huddinge
2025-07-08
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TM Sweden AB i Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Tesla, our Service Technicians are the backbone of the Service operation, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and as a Service Technician you will help ensure an equally innovative service to our customers. To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to build on your technical skill set and thrive in a team environment.
Are you up for the challenge?
We offer
• A dynamic & fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning & collaboration are key to success
• The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
• Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
• A competitive compensation and benefits package
• A safe, clean and fun workplace
Responsibilities
Service, repair and improve: Working with Tesla specific software and advanced tools you will be performing repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles.
Driven: Efficient in completing repairs and driven to exceed expectations on quality and productivity. Become proficient to perform all common repairs and some complex repairs autonomously.
Ensure top quality: Fix it right first time, we trust you to inspect our vehicles diligently before return and pre-delivery
Collaborate: Working across teams (local and over the region) you will be sharing support and best practices in order to further improve the service experience.
Develop: Setting you up for success our dedicated in-house training teams offer a blended learning strategy to help develop your technical skills. And by also sharing your own skills and knowledge with the team, you're a part of driving the whole group forward.
Requirements
Technically experienced: You have professional experience performing vehicle service and repairs working within either automotive, aviation, marine or similar industries.
Technically qualified: You have relevant certification to perform vehicle repairs in Sweden. You will self-manage your technical expertise development.
A good communicator: You speak and write English well and know how to get your point across clearly and respectfully.
Safe to drive: We require you to hold a driver's license.
Flexible: You may work in shifts to support your team, which may include weekends, morning and evening shifts. You are willing to travel when needed.
Eligible: to work in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TM Sweden AB
(org.nr 556931-4098), https://www.tesla.com/
Mälarvägen 15 (visa karta
)
141 71 SEGELTORP Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Tesla Segeltorp Jobbnummer
9421892